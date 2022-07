Regular passersby in the Town of Indian Head are sure to notice changes to the once-blighted building next to the firehouse on Indian Head Highway going through the middle of town. The dilapidated building, originally consisting of five residential apartments, is now being converted into five executive suites furnished with large screen TVs, WiFi, a small kitchen, a king-sized bed, and all the comforts needed for a short stay in the growing tech corridor. The couple behind this project also owns the town’s coffee shop and is working with a group of committed citizens to also bring a grocery store back to the community.

2 DAYS AGO