There is reportedly some expectation that Deshaun Watson will take the field for the Cleveland Browns during the upcoming season even as a potential suspension looms. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported "there’s growing sentiment within league circles that Watson will play at some point this season despite the NFL arguing for an indefinite suspension of at least the full season with a chance to apply for reinstatement afterwards."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO