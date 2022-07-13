ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego city leaders back fair contract for Hilton Bayfront workers ahead of strike vote

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — City leaders gathered Wednesday in support of Bay Front Hilton employees.

“The people at the Bay Front Hilton are the folks who are welcoming people to this city," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

And they’re the first impression that they get of America’s finest city. Those people are critical to whether or not people come back here again and again.”

Among those showing support for the Hilton San Diego Bayfront employees who are asking for a better contract is Mayor Gloria. He like other City leaders believe the nearly 600 employees should be offered a fair contract deal. These employees include cooks, dishwashers, food servers, banquet workers, housekeepers, and front desk agents.

Officials with Unite Here Local 30, the Union which represents the employees say the latest agreement would only give employees a 50-cent pay increase while the hotel is looking to increase employee parking fees by $20 a month. Employees say this makes it that much more difficult to live and work in San Diego.

“It’s been really hard to survive on what they pay us. It’s always paycheck by paycheck for me,"

ABC10News reached out to Hilton San Diego Bayfront regarding the contract negotiations and they sent a statement that reads in part,

"Hilton San Diego Bayfront maintains a cooperative and productive relationship with UNITE HERE Local 30 and we are confident that we will reach an agreement that is beneficial to our valued Team Members and to our hotel.”

Union Officials say the employees plan to hold a strike authorization vote by the end of the week.

