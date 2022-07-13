ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pleasant temps for the rest of the week before heat and humidity return

By Meteorologist Ed Russo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — Seasonable temperatures will remain in place for the remainder of the work week with highs each day in the mid to upper 80s. Outside of an isolated shower this evening and...

abc27.com

More pop-up storms today, better chance for rain tonight

Several 90-degree days on the way this week... TODAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms, Especially Late-Day. Hi 86. Winds: Light. TONIGHT: Occasional Showers & Evening Storms. Lo 72. Winds: Light. MONDAY: AM Showers, A Few PM Storms, Humid. Hi 86. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. About half of the viewing area...
HARRISBURG, PA
It's Raining Mets! | Finally a Heat Wave?!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this week's episode Meteorologist Steve Knight talks about the second half of July potentially bringing us our first (and maybe second?) heat wave of the year. Plus, many spots in Central Pennsylvania have been a little too dry, is it time to start worrying about...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Part of George Street in York to be paved this week

Crews will be paving a portion of George Street in York this week. According to The Department of Public Works of the City of York, the project will start on Tuesday from Springettsbury Avenue to Boundary Avenue. During this time, there will be no parking on the east or west...
YORK, PA
WGAL

WGAL viewer captures photo of 'incredible sky' over Lebanon County

BELLEGROVE, Pa. — A WGAL viewer shared a gorgeous photo of an incredible sky over the Susquehanna Valley. Jenni Kohler posted the photo (see below) in WGAL's uLocal Central Pennsylvania Facebook group. Jenni took the picture at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bellegrove, Lebanon County. The photo certainly captures...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Weather
Environment
NorthcentralPA.com

Vehicle ripped in two on Interstate 80

Danville, Pa. — Friday night, at approximately 8:45 p.m., travelers on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 223 just outside of Danville, saw something not often seen on a four-lane highway: a vehicle split into two pieces. It is believed a spring snapped while the vehicle was being towed at a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. The towed vehicle then began to sway wildly, before dropping and breaking apart. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured. No one was within 50 yards of the vehicles when the wreckage occurred, and all upcoming traffic was either able to stop or safely go around in the passing lane, which remained unobstructed.
DANVILLE, PA
wkok.com

46 People Exposed After Ammonia Valve Breaks at National Beef

HUMMELS WHARF – 46 people were exposed after a serious hazmat incident inside the National Beef plant in Hummels Wharf Friday evening. Hummels Wharf Fire Chief Chris Eppley says all but one of the 46 people exposed were evaluated on site and sent home. The other person was taken to the hospital with a minor medical issue.
HUMMELS WHARF, PA
Pocono Update

Most Disturbing Urban Legends Of Pennsylvania | Part 2

The most disturbing urban legends series comes back, and this time we explore even more of what makes the commonwealth home to some of the creepiest legends around. Urban legends are all around us, taking place on haunted roads, others in abandoned buildings such as churches and asylums. Take the descent into madness with this haunting tale, the most disturbing legends of Pennsylvania part 2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Hazmat Team Called To Crash That Closed I-81 In Central PA: PennDOT

A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a roll-over crash on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash involving a tractor-trailer going north on I-81 happened between Exit 80: PA 743 -GRANTVILLE/HERSHEY and Exit 85B: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Coroner dispatched to crash on Interstate 81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County Coroner has been dispatched to Interstate 81 southbound for a crash that closed 10 miles of the roadway Friday morning. According to 511PA Twitter, I-81 southbound was closed between exits 100 (Pine Grove) and 90 (Lebanon) because of the crash. Details regarding the crash have not yet been […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

The Sunset Fashion Show on George comes to York on July 15

YORK, Pa. — The Sunset Fashion Show on George is coming to York on July 15. The show is a collaborative event between m.elene and the Left Bank. Apparel from the new shops, the Boutique at m.elene, and Mason Lee will be featured in a runway fashion show down the 100 block of North George Street.
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania: A Paradise for Animal Lovers

Do you love animals? If so, then Pennsylvania is the place for you! The Keystone State is home to some of the most amazing parks and zoos that are perfect for animal lovers of all ages. From bears and lions to deer and horses, you can find just about any type of animal in Pennsylvania. So if you’re looking for an unforgettable animal experience, be sure to check out one of Pennsylvania’s many parks and zoos!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Hersheypark Aquatheatre celebrating 50 years of watery fun

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A guest favorite at Hersheypark is celebrating 50 years of shows and fun this month. The Hersheypark Aquatheatre opened during one of the park’s redevelopment plans back in the 1970s. It is located near the Trailblazer roller coaster and features a fun and educational way to learn about seal mammals that are native to our oceans.
HERSHEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Portion of Susquehanna Trail near Warrior Run School District closes for construction

Watsontown, Pa. — A portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) is closed in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, due to a roadwork project. On Thursday, July 14, Susquehanna Trail was closed between Route 1006 (Rovendale Drive) and Route 54, while the contractor for the Warrior Run School District began work to reconstruct a portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and the entry way into the Warrior Run School District complex.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

