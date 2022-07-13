ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriskany, NY

EDITORIAL: Company’s expansion plan shows confidence in our region

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe read with pleasure that another local manufacturer is expanding in our area. The Light Connection, 132 Base Road, Oriskany, has broken ground on a 10,000-square foot expansion as a direct result of its continuous growth in the fiber...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Greek Peak unveils new two new major projects

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest ski resort has announced the completion of two new projects — a private event venue and a campsite. Greek Peak Mountain Resort shares that over $3 million was invested into these amenities. The event venue, The Lookout at Hope...
LIFESTYLE
Romesentinel.com

Inclusive Alliance welcomes nonprofit focused on antipoverty services

The Inclusive Alliance — a Syracuse based Independent Practice Association (IPA) of health and social service nonprofit agencies primarily serving Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties — has announced a new non-profit organization, PEACE, Inc., as part of its network. PEACE is a federal designated Community Action...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Company seeks help from council to move approved-solar project forward in Rome

ROME — A representative of U.S. Light Energy solar company based in Latham requested support from city officials on a previously-approved solar farm for Rome-Oriskany Road during public comments at Wednesday’s Common Council meeting held in Council Chambers of City Hall. U.S. Light Energy’s Michael Fingar said his...
ROME, NY
North Country Public Radio

North Country renewable energy transmissions lines near completion

A North Country energy transmission line project is two-thirds complete. The New York Power Authority says that 78 miles of transmission lines from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County will enable the transmission of clean energy from Northern New York to the rest of the state’s power grid.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oriskany, NY
moderncampground.com

New York Farm Owners Unveil 20-Site Campground

Fesko Farms in Skaneateles, New York, takes on a new venture this year; camping. As per a report, Kim Brayman, daughter of Chris Fesko, and her late husband, Rick Fesko, embarked on the project last year. Brayman and her husband Eric have taken over the farm’s ownership and operation in the past few years.
SKANEATELES, NY
CNY News

Historic And Exclusive Oneonta Emmons Farm Hits The Market At $4.2M

One of Oneonta, NY's most stately and historic properties with over 271 acres has gone up for sale for a cool $4.2 million after being in the same family since before 1935. According to listing company Corcoran Country Living, 19 Emmons Farm is named after Asa Emmons who came to what is now known as Oneonta in the early 1800s, cleared the land, and started building. It was on the Emmons Farm property that the first tavern was built (1840) and then a schoolhouse (1850). The house for sale was originally built in 1906 and owned by a man named Kendrick Morgan. This stately home is now an incredible, 6-family luxury apartment building and includes a 4-family apartment Carriage House, The Granary building which is a duplex, a cottage home "the Morgan", and even a greenhouse.
ONEONTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County to auction off properties

Cortland County will be auctioning off tax-foreclosed real estate through an online bidding process starting this Friday. Bidding begins at noon on Friday and will go until the morning of July 29. According to the Cortland County Legislature Facebook page, prior to bidding, a bidding packet is required for approval.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Construction starts on Verona medical center

Upstate Medical University is building a cancer center at the site of the former Joel's Steakhouse on Route 365 in Verona. Construction underway at site of new cancer center in Verona. Construction has started at the site of what will be the new Upstate Cancer Center location in Verona.
VERONA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Romesentinel.com

Old Forge Antiques and Vintage Show and Sale

OLD FORGE — View will be hosting the 47th annual Old Forge Antiques and Vintage Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23-24, at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street. Admittance will be $6 and...
OLD FORGE, NY
Romesentinel.com

DEC issues plans for state lands in Madison County

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently announced that it has finalized three new Unit Management Plans (UMPs) for state forests in Central New York. The Madison-County based Tioughnioga UMP along with the Eastern Lake Ontario and McDonough UMPs will guide management of these properties over the...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Cyclists tour Oneida’s history through rail trail and Erie Canal

ONEIDA — Bikers pedaled along some of Oneida’s deepest history on Tuesday during “Tuesday on the Towpath,” conducted in part by the Oneida Improvement Committee, Oneida Community Mansion House, and the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum. The approximately eight and a half mile tour encompassed parts of the Erie Canal and the Oneida Rail Trail, with lessons in history provided by Joe Magliocca, of the Oneida Improvement Committee, and Christine O’Neil, of the Oneida Community Mansion House.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rabies cases reported in Utica, Vienna and possibly Camden

Several animals have tested positive for rabies, and several people have been exposed, in Utica, Vienna and possibly Camden, according to the Oneida County Health Department. • A fox in the City of Utica has tested positive for rabies after two people were exposed, officials said. • A bat in...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Former food factory in Syracuse now home to 40 new apartments (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development team has turned a more than century old industrial building in Syracuse’s Franklin Square into 40 new apartments. Developers Joe Gehm, Mark Lane, Al Palermo and Tim Lynn are putting the finishing touches on the apartments at the historic Merrell Soule building at 600 N. Franklin St. The team has invested $20 million into the development.
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Potholes at Great Northern Mall

(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! A viewer reached out to the Your Stories Team with a question regarding the troubled Great Northern Mall in the Town of Clay. While the mall doesn’t see much foot traffic these days, many drivers still use the road that goes around the mall to access the popular BJ’s Wholesale Club off Route 31.
CLAY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy