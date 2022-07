Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police say a man accused of a shooting at a convenience store Thursday that left 3 men injured is now behind bars. Authorities tell us 25 year old Christopher Hampton was identified through surveillance video that shows him as he leaving the El Cheapo convenience store on South Guignard Drive around 7:30 Thursday evening, the same time the shooting occurred. Authorities say warrants were filed for Hampton Friday morning, a short time before he was arrested at his Ramsgate Court home and taken into custody.

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO