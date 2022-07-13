ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fossils of 160-million-year-old water bugs discovered in China show it carried clusters of eggs on its leg - the earliest example of insects protecting their offspring until they hatch

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fossils of an ancient water bug that lived 160 million years ago reveal the tiny insect carried clusters of eggs on its legs.

The clusters of eggs, while unique, are the earliest known brood care in insects – this case is 38 million years older than the previous evidence.

Brood care refers to a parent protecting its eggs before they hatch and not leaving them once they are laid.

The fossils were discovered in rock deposits near the village of Daohugou in northeastern China and 30 of the specimens were determined to be female with eggs hanging from their left 'mesotibia' - the insect's middle leg of three.

The eggs are connected to a stalk and jiggled as the insect walked, which allowed for a flow of oxygen through the eggs for the developing offspring to grow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDBMt_0geb4cDl00
Fossils of an ancient water bug that lived 160 million years ago reveal the tiny insect carried clusters of eggs on its legs

Only about one percent of insect species show parental care, such as the earwig that groom their eggs to remove harmful mold spores.

Then there is the male giant water bug, an ancestor of the one that lived 160 million years ago, which carries the eggs on its back until they hatch.

The newly discovered fossils show the details of the water bug's abdomen, legs and an area in which the cluster of eggs once hung, as first reported by Live Science.

According to the fossils, the eggs were densely-packed in up to six rows, with up to seven eggs per row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030jG8_0geb4cDl00
The clutches of eggs, while unique, are the earliest known brood care in insects – this case is 38 million years older than the previous evidence. Brood care refers to a parent protecting its eggs before they hatch and not leaving them once they are laid

The eggs, which measure about 0.04 to 0.05 inches across, are attach to short 'stalks' that protrude from the leg of the adult that only measured about 0.5 inches long.

The water bugs, or what are formally known as Karataviella popovi, laid the eggs directly onto their legs.

This was done by first releasing a sticky mucus to bind the eggs to the limb.

'The unoccupied right mesotibia might have been used to maintain balance when swimming and feeding,' reads the study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLXo7_0geb4cDl00
Only about one percent of insect species show parental care, such as the earwig (pictured) that groom their eggs to remove harmful mold spores

Because the eggs are large, carrying them through the water helped oxygen circulate to the larva inside.

'To our knowledge, carrying a cluster of eggs on [one] leg is a unique strategy among insects, but is not unusual in aquatic arthropods,' meaning crustaceans, the study authors wrote.

'Our finding pushes back the evidence of definitive brooding behavior in insects by almost 38 million years, which are helpful for understanding the evolution and adaptive significance of brood care in insects.

'In addition, our discovery reveals that a specialized trawl-like filter-capture apparatus of K. popovi probably represents pre-adaptions originally used for trapping coeval anostracan (fairy shrimp) eggs for food.'

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

How Hard Can Insects Bite? New System Allows Scientists To Obtain Previously Unknown Data

An insect bite force sensor system has been developed by researchers at the University of Bonn. How hard can an insect bite? Strong chewing capabilities make it simpler to successfully break tougher food and defeat adversaries. The University of Bonn’s Department of Biology has developed the forceX mobile system, which measures the biting forces of small animals, and the forceR software, which analyzes the data. This makes it possible to comprehend the evolution of biting forces, such as those of insects. The results were recently published in the journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Fossils of Jurassic Insect Shows It Wore Eggs Dangling Off its Leg

Brood care is a different level of parenthood for these ancient insects. They are quite protective of their eggs or young offspring, carrying them around like grapes in a vine. Fossils of Jurassic insects which seems to wear clusters of eggs dangling off their legs could be the earliest evidence...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

1.4 million-year-old jawbone may belong to oldest known human relative in Europe

An ancient upper jawbone discovered in Spain reveals the unique facial features of an individual who may be the oldest known ancient human relative in Europe. A team of paleoanthropologists unearthed the fossil in June at Sima del Elefante (Spanish for "Pit of the Elephant"), an archeological site in the Atapuerca Mountains near the city of Burgos in northern Spain that's known for its rich fossil record. The fragmented skull is believed to be the oldest of its kind ever found in Europe and includes part of the upper jawbone (maxilla) and a tooth of a hominid who lived approximately 1.4 million years ago, the researchers said in a translated statement (opens in new tab). The hominid group includes all living and extinct members of the human and great ape family tree, including humans and our early human relatives, as well as chimpanzees and gorillas, according to The Australian Museum (opens in new tab).
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How many ice ages has the Earth had, and could humans live through one?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How many ice ages has the Earth had, and could humans live through one? – Mason C., age 8, Hobbs, New Mexico First, what is an ice age? It’s when the Earth has cold temperatures for a long time – millions to tens of millions of years – that lead to ice sheets and glaciers covering large areas of its surface. We know that the Earth has had at least five major ice ages. The first one...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Fossils#The Eggs#In The Water#Live Science
LiveScience

Dinosaurs took over the planet because they could endure the cold, scientists say

Dinosaurs took over the planet thanks to their surprising ability to endure freezing-cold temperatures, ancient footprints have revealed. The dinosaur tracks, stamped into the sandstone and siltstone of ancient lake beds in the Junggar Basin of northwestern China, suggest that more than 200 million years ago, the reptiles had already adapted to survive the cold of the polar regions before a mysterious mass extinction event plunged the world into freezing darkness.
WILDLIFE
ARTnews

Irish Archaeologist Identifies Over 3,000-Year-Old Bronze-Age Fortress in Galway Park

Click here to read the full article. An archaeologist in Galway, Ireland, discovered a large Bronze Age fortress on a limestone table, surrounded by seasonal lakes, at Coole Park, Ireland, earlier this week, according to television and radio broadcaster RTÉ. The site was previously known, but its antiquity has been in question until now. Coole Park, the land on which the fortress sits, is currently a nature preserve. The turloughs, or seasonal lakes, are unique to areas of Ireland west of the River Shannon. The fortress, dating between 800 and 1200 BCE, is unique in its use of turloughs, which would have...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Daily Mail

They just can't help themselves! Los Angeles is on verge of reinstating mask mandates after city reaches 'high' level of COVID-19 risk during nationwide BA.5 surge: US Daily infections jump 30% over the past week to 140,000

Masks orders are set to return to Los Angeles after the city officially crossed the threshold of 'high' Covid risk of Thursday night - with official guidance saying that mask mandates will return if it remains above that threshold for at least 14 consecutive days. According to most recent data...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Boost your brain power and lower blood pressure naturally! This sustainable Omega-3 vegan vitamin drink contains more nutrients than fish oil - and Daily Mail readers save 20%

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. It's estimated that 70 per cent of Americans are deficient in Omega-3s, which has an effect on the function...
HEALTH
NBC News

Fossils in the Cradle of Humankind site reignite debate over origins of humans

Fossils of early human ancestors found in a South African cave system may be 1 million years older than first thought, according to a study published Monday. The findings published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal suggest that they are between 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old — older than Ethiopia’s renowned Lucy or Dinkinesh fossil that was discovered in 1974 and dated back to 3.2 million years.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Strange Carnivore Plant in Borneo that Traps its Prey Underground

In the dark jungles of Borneo, a plant has adapted to an ecological niche that none of its kind or kingdom has ever entered before. An international team led by Czech scientists confirmed that Nepenthus pudica is the first species of pitcher plant, or carnivorous plant in general for that matter, ever to be found laying traps under the soil.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Species of fungus unknown to science found in the Cairngorms

A never before discovered type of fungus is amongst the “wild and wonderful species” that have been found in the Scottish mountains. A species of the Squamanita genus that was previously unknown to science was uncovered as part of the project, which saw hillwalkers collect soil samples from some of Scotland’s highest peaks.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Your Middle Ear Evolved From Fish Gills, Rare Chinese Fossils Prove

A study of 400 million-year-old fish fossils might seem an unexpected place to learn about human anatomy, but a paper in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution claims to do just that. The authors argue the fossils provide evidence a long-lost fish gill eventually came to form part of the modern vertebrate ear.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Serial killer whales have been murdering sharks and eating their livers for 5 years

In the waters off of South Africa, a killer whale killing spree is raging. Since 2017, a pair of male orcas (Orcinus orca) have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) near the Gansbaai coast, tearing the fearsome fish apart and eating their livers in all but one case. Some of the sharks — which scientists periodically find dead and shredded on nearby beaches — were even missing their hearts.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

490K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy