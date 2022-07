Elvis Presley lent a certain amount of inspiration to Jack White’s career, just as he did for most modern singers. And for White, that inspiration grew into a profound love and respect for the original King of Rock. So when he had the opportunity to record a cover for the soundtrack of Baz Lurhmann’s new Elvis biopic, he had to be sure that he did the song right. And what better way to do that than by collaborating with The King himself?

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO