A new promotion from the Tampa Bay Rays combines old-school memorabilia with new-school digital collectibles, and, as a bonus, the team is throwing in free tickets. In addition to a divisional showdown against the Baltimore Orioles, the Rays are offering fans three more reasons to head to Tropicana Field on Saturday, July 16. Attendees will receive the team’s first bobblehead of shortstop Wander Franco (while supplies last), an opportunity to claim an NFT (nonfungible token) of the phenom and a free ticket to any home game in August.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO