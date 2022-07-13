ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Bryan Edward Carmack

By WGEL
wgel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Edward Carmack, 48, of Greenville, passed away on July 12, 2022, at...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

Untamed Dog Pound Donates To Women & Infants Center

The Untamed Dogs Pound 351 of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs recently made a $750 donation to the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese. Members of Pound 351 and hospital representatives shown at the check presentation are (left to right): Dan Betts, Untamed Dogs Pound 351 pound keeper; Barb Hagen, RN; Emily Wilson, major gifts officer; Ruth Rainey, RN; Ron Burns, Sr., Department of Illinois commandant, MCL; Ray Hughes; Roger Holtgrave; Frank Christie; Gary Hoeffken, Department of Illinois adjutant; Greg Stoff; Lester Blankenship; Henry Steiner; Herb Knobeloch, Jr.; Mike Murphy; Randy Von Hatten; and Robert Weber, Department of Illinois senior vice commandant.
BREESE, IL
wgel.com

Fourth Street Railroad Light Knocked Down

Motorists had to use a little more caution at the Fourth Street railroad crossing in Greenville Thursday and early Friday. That was because a tractor trailer unit struck the east crossing light standard, causing it to fall to the ground. Greenville police reported the truck was driven out of a...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Kathryn A. “Sis” Raymond

Kathryn A. “Sis” Raymond, age 82, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Breese Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was born August 21, 1939 in Breese, a daughter of the late Louis A. “Buck” and Catherine, nee Hagen, Meissner. In addition to...
BREESE, IL
wgel.com

Armed Robbery At Greenville Moto Mart

On Friday, July 15, at approximately 3:31 AM, the Greenville Police Department responded to Moto Mart in Greenville for a reported armed robbery. Upon police arrival, the suspect was no longer on-scene. A Moto Mart employee reported a subject entered the building, approached the register wearing a mask and brandished a knife. The suspect, who obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, fled the scene on foot to the south. No one was injured during the robbery.
GREENVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Greenville, IL
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
wgel.com

Greenville Police & Street Dept. Reports For June

The June activity report for the Greenville Police Department has been released. Officers made 12 felony arrests and four on misdemeanor cases. Another three arrests were made on warrants. Police issued eight traffic citations and two tickets for ordinance violations. There was one juvenile arrest and another arrest in an...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

GCC Wednesday Night Golf Week 10 Results

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 10 – Played on Wednesday, July 13th. Bradford National Bank – Blue Team jumps up 2 spots and takes over sole possession of 1st place. Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight...
GREENVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy