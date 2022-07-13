Bryan Edward Carmack

On Friday, July 15, at approximately 3:31 AM, the Greenville Police Department responded to Moto Mart in Greenville for a reported armed robbery. Upon police arrival, the suspect was no longer on-scene. A Moto Mart employee reported a subject entered the building, approached the register wearing a mask and brandished a knife. The suspect, who obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, fled the scene on foot to the south. No one was injured during the robbery.

