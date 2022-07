If you’re tuning into the NASCAR Xfinity Series, then there is going to be a new name on the track — Julia Landauer. Making her Xfinity Series debut, Landauer has finally managed to get a ride in one of the NASCAR national series. The 30-year-old has experience specifically in New Hampshire. So, will we see that play to her advantage? Let’s look into her background a bit and see what we find.

