McQueen seeks early notifications on street closures

(Farragut) -- Shenandoah is ground zero for a revolution in the biofuels industry. That's according to Todd Becker, chief executive officer and director of Green Plains, Incorporated, who served as guest speaker at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Annual Meeting at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut Thursday evening. Becker praised Shenandoah for its support in the company's continued growth since opening its facility in the community in 2008. He recalled how his company spent $100 million in constructing the original ethanol plant, with an initial workforce of 36 people under a $2.5 million payroll. Since then, Green Plains has invested another $60 million in expanding the Shenandoah plant, which now totals 60 employees and a payroll of $5 million. Becker says the relationship with SCIA, coupled with support from local, state and federal lawmakers and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, have boosted the company's operations.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO