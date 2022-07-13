ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McQueen seeks early notifications on street closures

By Mike Peterson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are seeking more timely notification on street closures. During Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting, Mayor Roger McQueen discussed the need for residents or groups to request closures for major events well in advance. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says early notification is...

Comments / 0

