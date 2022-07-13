ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Culpo saves sister Sophia from falling refrigerator: 'I was traumatized'

By Nicki Cox
 4 days ago
Olivia Culpo rushed to help her sister Sophia Culpo after a scary incident on Tuesday. Getty Images

Olivia Culpo sprung into action just in time to save sister Sophia from a falling refrigerator on Tuesday.

“The refrigerator fell on Sophie yesterday,” the model captioned her Instagram story of the hectic scene. “I didn’t post it because I was traumatized but if you saw on her stories she’s 100% ok.”

The 33-year-old said she and her sister-in-law, Katie, “ran over as it was midway in the air and held it up” even though Sophia’s head was still inside the fridge during it’s fall.

The sisters are currently helping their parents move into their new beachside farmhouse but after the “crazy day” the former Miss Universe says she’s “not going to miss this part” of the moving process.

The model assured everyone that her sister was fine after the mishap.

She ended the post reminding her 5.2 million followers to “secure all appliances and not leave details like this to up to 60+ year old parents.”

Thankfully, the mishap only resulted in a few cracked eggs and spilled groceries rather than serious injuries.

The influencer didn’t look over the safety warnings until it was too late.

The family was able to recover from the incident and sister Sophie, 25, took to her own Instagram story saying there are “temporary mounts” keeping the fridge in place. Once the appliance was secured, the girls headed straight to the tequila to take the edge off.

In another Instagram story, Sophia panned to Katie who had brought out a bottle of Casamigos tequila saying “so much for the wine!” as the others chimed in their requests for margaritas.

Sophie said the moment “sucked” and was “definitely not fun.”

Olivia recently celebrated her 30th birthday alongside her NFL star boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey. The model stunned in a metal mesh dress with a high slit.

The social media star’s sexy wardrobe has gotten her into trouble with American Airlines in the past. Back in January, Olivia was asked to “cover up” after boarding a flight in an “inappropriate” outfit. Thankfully, the star was able to brush it off and later poke fun at the incident.

