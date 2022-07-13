ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To The Drew Brees, MegaCast News

By Andrew McCarty
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Drew Brees could be in line for a new media job. According to a report from Front Office Sports, Brees "is being eyed by Amazon Prime...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Trail Blazers' Summer League Rings

The Portland Trail Blazers are NBA 2K23 Summer League champions. On Sunday, Portland earned an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks to win the championship. For the first time ever, the NBA will award commemorative rings to the victors. The league's Twitter account displayed the impressive bling. Some fans...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Mac Jones Reveals Mindset Heading Into Second NFL Season

Mac Jones performed well as a rookie for the New England Patriots, but he knows there's still more work left to be done. During a recent interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Jones opened up about his new and improved figure. He revealed that it all started with cutting down on certain snack choices.
NFL
The Spun

4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Star QB's Nickname Change

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson said he will no longer use the "AR-15" nickname to distance himself from the semi-automatic rifles used in multiple mass shootings across the United States. Richardson, who wears No. 15, said he's discontinuing an apparel line featuring the AR-15 nickname and is working with representatives to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Florida QB Makes Decision On Controversial Nickname

Anthony Richardson is doing away with his "AR-15" nickname. Richardson put out a statement on his Twitter saying that he will no longer use the nickname and the current line logo. "After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname "AR-15" and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Hoops Rumors

Jazz sign top international SF prospect Simone Fontecchio

Italian small forward Simone Fontecchio is signing a two-year, $6.25M contract with the Utah Jazz, Fontecchio’s agent Sam Goldfeder informs ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. News of the deal was first reported by Cesare Forgione of EuroDevotion. Wojnarowski notes that Fontecchio is considered the top international prospect at his position by...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#New Media#American Football#Megacast News#Nbc Sports#Front Office Sports#Amazon Prime Video#Tnf
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to win MVP

When the New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson with the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jets fans expected the former BYU quarterback to be the second coming of Joe Namath. Jets backers and gamblers are now betting on Wilson to play at a Namath-like level this upcoming season.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Here's What The Chiefs Offered Orlando Brown

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown is set to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag after failing to reach a new deal on a long-term contract with the team. But Brown may have left a fairly lucrative deal on the table even if it wasn't what he wanted. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs offered Brown a deal worth $91 million over the first five years with a $40 million sixth year meant to inflate the value of the contract.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Purdue Football Reveals Awesome Throwback Helmets

The Purdue Boilermakers have gone through a number of logo changes through the years. But this season their football team will be paying homage to a fan favorite with a throwback helmet. On Sunday, Purdue unveiled the helmet they'll be wearing for their Homecoming Game on September 24 against Florida...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith's Claret Jug Plans

Cameron Smith claimed the iconic Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship today. He quickly made it clear that he has big plans to celebrate with it. Speaking to the media after being awarded the trophy at St Andrews, Smith started looking at the trophy with delight. He then declared that he's going to see how many beers he can in it.
GOLF
The Spun

Jason Terry Reportedly Joining NBA Coaching Staff: Fans React

Jason Terry is heading to the NBA - again. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is joining Will Hardy's staff with the Utah Jazz, according to a report. Terry was previously coaching the G League's Grand Rapids Gold. "The Utah Jazz are finalizing hiring NBA G League Grand...
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving, LeBron To Play In The Drew League: Fans React

Amid feverish trade rumors connecting Kyrie Irving to LeBron James' Lakers squad, the two former Cleveland teammates are set to suit up for the offseason Drew League pro-am on Saturday. The Los Angeles-based event will reportedly feature both superstar talents, per league commissioner Dino Smiley. The NBA world took to...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To AJ Dillon Mascot Video

AJ Dillon truck-sticked a poor man in a mascot on Saturday night. Dillon and the Kenosha Kingfish mascot were lying on their backs getting ready for a drill when the whistle blew. Once that happened, the mascot stood no chance as Dillon powered right through him. You can see the...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Debating Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone This Weekend

LeBron or Jordan? Magic or Bird? Some NBA arguments will last a lifetime. Patrick Ewing or Karl Malone is not one of those famous debates. Not until now. On Saturday night, The Ringer's Wosny Lambre posed the question on Twitter after arguing the manner at a bar. Both big men are Hall of Famers with a long list of accolades, but no championships. But which one had a better career?
NBA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
571K+
Followers
68K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy