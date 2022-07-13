NFL World Reacts To The Drew Brees, MegaCast News

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown is set to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag after failing to reach a new deal on a long-term contract with the team. But Brown may have left a fairly lucrative deal on the table even if it wasn't what he wanted. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs offered Brown a deal worth $91 million over the first five years with a $40 million sixth year meant to inflate the value of the contract.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO