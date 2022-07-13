ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma Louise Connolly look every inch the happy couple as they attend launch party of their wine brand Quatre Vin

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma Louise Connolly looked every inch the happy couple as they attend the Quatre Vin x Aerial Rooftop launch party at The Broadcaster in London on Wednesday.

The couple have gone into business together as they own Rose brand Quatre Vin along with two other friends.

Made In Chelsea star Oliver, 33, cut a casual figure for the event as he donned a white T-shirt along with a pair of light denim jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCozh_0geb1LW900
Event: Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma Louise Connolly looked every inch the happy couple as they attend the Quatre Vin x Aerial Rooftop launch party at The Broadcaster in London on Wednesday

Emma Louise, 30, also opted for a laid back look as she sported a white blouse with a cut out detail and dark brown trousers.

The Scottish beauty added height to her frame with a pair of white heels and let her locks fall loose down her shoulders.

Emma and Proudlock welcomed their first child, daughter Bonnie Lou, into the world on Saturday May 14.

The couple wrote: 'She's here ❤️With so much love and pride, we are thrilled to share the safe & healthy arrival of our beautiful baby girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kxEm_0geb1LW900
Fashion: Emma Louise opted for a laid back look as she sported a white blouse with a cut out detail and dark brown trousers

'She has already filled us with so much love and happiness. Our Bonnie Lou Proudlock, 14/05/22. [sic]'.

The happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child last December - a year after they tied the knot.

The clip showed the moment the couple were pronounced husband and wife in 2020, before cutting to Oliver holding up a newborn jumper with the phrase 'Yeah baby!' embroidered on it.

Emma captioned the clip: '1 year married, 1 yeah baby on the way. We are bursting with love and gratitude for our very precious little growing gift!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9ImM_0geb1LW900
Laid back: Made In Chelsea star Oliver cut a casual figure for the event as he donned a white T-shirt along with a pair of light denim jeans

The couple announced their engagement in August 2018 after Oliver got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Gothenburg, Sweden.

Oliver and Emma originally planned to host 200 guests at Cowdray Park, West Sussex, for a wedding in April 2020, however their grand plans were reduced to just 15 people.

While they persevered in their planning, their fourth attempt to tie the knot was almost thwarted when Boris Johnson announced plans to plunge London into Tier 4, meaning that all wedding receptions were banned, but Proudlock managed to pull together a last-minute wedding.

Because the day was pulled together in less than 24 hours, a lot of Oliver's family and some of Emma's family couldn't be there, and so they had a private YouTube link set up so their loved-ones around the world could watch the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cz0J4_0geb1LW900
Beautiful: Emma and Proudlock welcomed their first child, daughter Bonnie Lou, into the world on Saturday May 14

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How Nadia Bartel's white powder snorting scandal inspired MasterChef Australia star to launch successful vitamin brand

MasterChef Australia star Jimmy Seervai has revealed how Nadia Bartel's white powder snorting scandal led to him launching successful vitamin brand Life Botanics. Nadia, 37, was famously dropped by a number of sponsors after footage of the ex-WAG snorting white powder from a Kmart plate went viral during one of Melbourne's six Covid lockdowns in September 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Theakston loses latest round in battle with council to build gym and home office in garden of his £9million mansion

Jamie Theakston has lost the latest round in his battle to further develop his back garden by constructing an outbuilding with a gym and a home office. The radio and TV presenter drew up plans for the 40ft wide outbuilding at his £9 million mansion last October – just three years after he enraged his neighbours by building a new house at the end of his garden.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Lou
Person
Emma Louise
Person
Boris Johnson
Deadline

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Continues To Rally, Surpasses 100M YouTube Views

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:  The official video for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is enjoying a spike in views, thanks to the momentum from her song’s inclusion in Season 4 of Stranger Things. YouTube reports the official video has now gone past the 100 million views mark. That’s below the level of BTS and a few other young artists, but is remarkable for a video first issued in January 2011. The views have more than doubled since the TV show aired. EARLIER: The power of television compels you. Kate Bush has now broken three UK chart records by...
NFL
Daily Mail

Robert Dinwiddie lines up a stint of London labouring and it's nearly back to university for Barclay Brown... but the English pair have laid foundations for the future following creditable displays at the 150th Open

Not every competitor has another well-remunerated stop on tour to look forward to, once the crowds have departed from St Andrews. For Robert Dinwiddie, the next assignment after finishing on a highly respectable four under and tied for 53rd will be a stint labouring on London building projects run by a friend.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Wedding#Chelsea#Scottish
Daily Mail

Son Heung-min admits Tottenham are 'feeling the love' from fans in South Korea during their pre-season tour as hometown hero hails their 'incredible' support with 'Sonnymania' running wild in Seoul

Son Heung-min has brought his team to South Korea before, returning to play in the colours of Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, but this week he admits has been something else. 'Incredible,' marvelled Son. 'The fans, the love. We are feeling the love. With Spurs, I think it is more special...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt shelled out £1,500 on private helicopter ride to attend book festival

Penny Mordaunt shelled out up to £1,500 on a private helicopter ride which she took a few hundred miles to attend a book festival, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. In a move likely to spark concern that the Tory leadership hopeful is out of touch with ordinary Britons suffering a cost of living crisis, Ms Mordaunt is believed to have chartered the flight from near her home in Portsmouth to the Hay literature festival on the Welsh borders this summer.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Countdown fans question Anne Robinson's 'strange' goodbye during her final episode as she leaves with 'no fanfare' after one year on the show amid rumours of backstage drama

Countdown fans were baffled on Friday as Anne Robinson made no effort to bid farewell to the show during her final episode after spending 13 months at the helm. The television presenter, 77, announced she would be leaving the Channel 4 show earlier this year after joining in June 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Chef Colin Fassnidge says he's seen 'shocking' and 'dangerous' restaurants while filming new series of Kitchen Nightmares - as he steps into Gordon Ramsay's shoes in Australian reboot

Two years ago he was riding high as a celebrity chef. And then the pandemic hit and Colin Fassnidge lost five jobs in a single day. Now the Irish-born TV reality star says he is back and busier than ever, as he juggles roles on Kitchen Nightmares Australia and Channel Seven's My Kitchen Rules.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Adele's Las Vegas residency finally 'set to take place in December with announcement coming within weeks' after she cancelled gigs at last minute because shows 'weren't good enough'

Adele is reportedly set to finally take to the stage for her Las Vegas residency in December this year, with an announcement coming within weeks. The singer, 34, cancelled her highly-anticipated residency in Sin City earlier this year just 24 hours before she was set to hit the stage at Caesar's Palace.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

INTERVIEW: Britain's new cycling sensation Tom Pidcock reveals he knew since he was a child that he would become a professional after becoming youngest rider to win brutal Tour de France Alpe d'Huez stage despite 2019 horror crash

Ten years ago, Tom Pidcock sat at the family dinner table and his father Giles asked him what success looked like. To be a professional cyclist, perhaps? No, replied the 12-year-old Pidcock, that would happen anyway. Success would be to win the Paris-Roubaix or a stage of the Tour de France. Maybe even the whole thing one day.
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

490K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy