LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Tyler Reddick can add Michael Jordan to his contacts list. Reddick made the surprise jump -- his current Richard Childress Racing team bellyached it’s an ill-timed one -- to join Denny Hamlin and Jordan’s 22XI Racing in 2024. Well, that’s one driver off the free-agent market. Kyle Busch still wants a new deal for 2023, and yes, the long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shopped himself to other teams. Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace both want to stay with 23XI for as long as the team will let them drive -- even with no concrete plan to add a third car. Hey, and don’t forget Aric Almirola.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO