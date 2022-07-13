ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Alleges Show Deprived Him of Food, Water and Sleep in Lawsuit Against Netflix

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35U6ao_0geb13iK00

A Love Is Blind contestant says his time on the Netflix reality hit was anything but a fairytale. Jeremy Hartwell, who appeared on Season 2 of the reality dating series, is suing both the streamer and Love Is Blind producers for creating “inhumane working conditions” on the set of the show, Variety reports.

In a class action lawsuit against Netflix, plus production company Kinetic Content and casting company Delirium TV, Hartwell alleges that he and other Love Is Blind cast members were paid under minimum wage, given little food or water and were instead provided with plenty of alcohol while filming the show. The reality star also alleges that the drama shown on his season was often induced by lack of sleep and drunkenness.

Love Is Blind producers allegedly “intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water and sleep, plied them with booze and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world,” claimed attorney Chantal Payton, who is representing Hartwell, per Variety. “This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making.”

Love Is Blind does not let contestants interact in-person with one another like other reality dating shows; instead, they meet in individual pods and form relationships with one another without ever seeing who they are talking to. Once they propose, couples finally reveal their appearances.

While on Love Is Blind, Hartwell alleges he was paid $1,000 per week, but worked up to 20 hours per day, which would amount to about $7.14 per hour. The Los Angeles County minimum wage is $15 per hour, the complaint states.

Hartwell’s complaint reads, “The combination of sleep deprivation, isolation, lack of food, and an excess of alcohol all either required, enabled or encouraged by defendants contributed to inhumane working conditions and altered mental state for the cast.”

It continues, “At times, defendants left members of the cast alone for hours at a time with no access to a phone, food, or any other type of contact with the outside world until they were required to return to working on the production.”

When reached for comment by Decider, reps for Netflix did not immediately respond.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hurts Like Hell’ on Netflix, a Gritty Drama Set in the Dangerous World of Thai Boxing

The rough-and-tumble working of Thai boxing, or Muay Thai, is the setting for Hurts Like Hell, a gritty new Thai-language series that’s just arrived on Netflix. The sport’s close links with gambling and organized crime provide a high-stakes backdrop for the half-documentary, half-drama anthology. Over the course of four episodes inspired by real events, we get four different angles on the sport and its associated dramas. HURTS LIKE HELL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A lone figure stands in the dark tunnel of a boxing arena, smoking a cigarette, as a voiceover describes the inextricable link between Thai boxing and...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Final Straw’ On ABC, Where Janelle James Hosts A Game Show That’s Basically A Massive Game Of Jenga

The Final Straw, hosted by Abbott Elementary breakout star Janelle James, has a pretty simple idea: Two teams of two members each take turns wiggling out a prop from a massive stack that’s engineered to topple at the slightest provocation. In the first episode, for instance, the themes of the stacks are a ’50s diner, a sloppy kids’ room and a medieval castle. THE FINAL STRAW: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: As we hear the opening strains of “Fur Elise,” we see massive piles of goofy props. An announcer says, “A smart man once said, every action has a reaction. What...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Former ‘Love Is Blind’ contestant sues the Netflix program for ‘inhumane working conditions’

Former Love Is Blind contestant Jeremy Hartwell has filed a lawsuit against the Netflix reality show, claiming that he and his fellow contestants were subject to“inhumane working conditions”.According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 36-year-old entrepreneur’s lawsuit serves as “a proposed class action on behalf of all participants in Love Is Blind and other non-scripted productions”. The defendants in the case are Netflix’s, production company Kinetic Content and casting company Delirium TV. In the document, Hartwell, who appeared in season two of the show, alleged that he and his cast members were only given “alcoholic beverages, soft drinks,...
DRINKS
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Zombies 3’ Be on Disney+?

Being a teenager is hard enough, but the teens in Zombie 3—a new teen movie coming to Disney+ this weekend—really have it rough. Not only are they dealing with the typical pitfalls of high school, friend drama, and romance, but they also have to contend with the fact that half of their town’s population is undead.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Sleep Deprivation#Alcohol#Kinetic Content#Delirium Tv
Deadline

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Continues To Rally, Surpasses 100M YouTube Views

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:  The official video for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is enjoying a spike in views, thanks to the momentum from her song’s inclusion in Season 4 of Stranger Things. YouTube reports the official video has now gone past the 100 million views mark. That’s below the level of BTS and a few other young artists, but is remarkable for a video first issued in January 2011. The views have more than doubled since the TV show aired. EARLIER: The power of television compels you. Kate Bush has now broken three UK chart records by...
NFL
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Rehearsal’ On HBO, Where Nathan Fielder Rehearses Real People Through Their Awkward Social Situations

Nathan Fielder’s new show, The Rehearsal, should be familiar to fans of his 2013-17 Comedy Central series Nathan For You. In the new series, Fielder helps real people in his usual elaborate ways, with his discomfort for being around people fully on display. But while he helped businesses owners in the previous show, he’s helping individuals try to get past a particularly uncomfortable social situation. He does that by rehearsing the person through every possibility that may arise.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘Zombies 4’?

Everyone’s favorite undead teenagers are back this weekend in Zombies 3, which began streaming on Disney+ today. For those not in the know, Zombies is the latest hit Disney Channel musical franchise, following in the footsteps of High School Musical and The Descendants. Directed by Paul Hoen, and starring Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, the story centers on Addison (Donnelly), a human cheerleader who is very much in love with her football star boyfriend, Zed (Manheim). The only problem? Zed is a zombie. In fact, half of the population in Addison’s hometown of Seabrook are zombies, thanks a power plant accident. You know how it is.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Exclusive Clip Reveals the Moment Elizabeth Finally Gains Some Savvy

The thing that makes Starz‘s Becoming Elizabeth simultaneously so fascinating and frustrating is that we get to see Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) before she ascends the throne and transforms into England’s Virgin Queen. We have not seen her as a power player or a savvy strategist. She’s a clever and brave teenager, sure, but she has hitherto lacked the wisdom to play the great game and not be played. So far in Becoming Elizabeth, Elizabeth has been an unwitting victim and accidental conspirator. Where in this girl is the woman who would become England’s most formidable monarch? Will she ever, you know…become Elizabeth?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Vinland Saga’ on Netflix, An Ambitious Mix of Grisly Violence and Historical Epic

If the thought of cracking open a history book bores you to tears, you may assume Vinland Saga may do the same. You’d do well to ignore any preconceived notions you may hold about this epic historical series, as it’s one of the best available on Netflix right now, as well as an exemplary notion of how best to tell stories spanning large periods of time throughout real-world sagas. Following explorer Thorfinn, the son of a slain warrior, it soars through the 11th century throughout the expedition of Vinland, the Vikings’ stomping grounds. Filled with gratuitous, grisly violence juxtaposed with meaty character drama, it’s one of Netflix’s best by far, and well worth jumping into even if this type of series isn’t typically your thing.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Black Bird’ Cast Guide: Who’s Who In The New Apple TV+ Prison Drama That’s Based On Real Events?

The new Apple TV+ series Black Bird is based on the true crime memoir In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, written by James Keene. In the mid-1990s, Keene was sent to prison for dealing drugs and later cut a deal to commute his sentence in a minimum security facility if he could elicit a confession from a dangerous serial killer being held in a prison for violent offenders.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love Goals’ on Netflix, A Hindi Movie That Fuses Magic and Soccer And Romance

Titled “Jaadugar” (translation: Magician) in Hindi, the film about a magician and his soccer-loving family is the latest from Netflix India. Penned by Biswapati Sarkar, the film is a reunion between Sarkar and the film’s star Jitendra Kumar who first met on a project in 2012. Is there magic in this partnership? LOVE GOALS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Meenu (Jitendra Kumar) is an amateur magician who is unlucky in love due to his inability to listen, and whose father was once a famed soccer player. His father’s greatest dream was to win the trophy for the local soccer tournament...
SOCCER
Decider.com

‘The Bear’ Episode 7 Delivers ‘Uncut Gems’ Levels of Anxiety

FX’s The Bear, now streaming on Hulu, is a dark comedy centered on Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a professional chef who returns home to Chicago to run The Original Beef of Chicagoland, the family restaurant his dead brother left him. In attempting to revamp the Italian sandwich shop and manage a culinary team comprised of his “cousin” Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), pastry tinkerer Marcus (Lionel Boyce), steadfast mom Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), and more, Carmy loses control of his temper, his sanity, and his kitchen.
CHICAGO, IL
Decider.com

‘The Old Man’ Episode 6 Recap: The Old Men

[whispering to date while watching The Old Man when The Old Man first appears on the screen] “That’s The Old Man!”. Apologies to Twitter user @vineyville, but that was the tweet that came to mind the moment John Lithgow’s Harold Harper, the simultaneously scheming and well-intention assistant director of the FBI, told Jeff Bridges’ “Dan Chase” that “the Old Man”—Joel Grey’s Morgan Bote—has his daughter, Alia Shawkat’s Angela Adams/Emily Chase. Their daughter, actually, if you want to count Angela/Emily’s close work relationship with Harold as a father-daughter thing, which both characters seem comfortable doing.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Resident Evil’ Be on Netflix?

Resident Evil is getting a makeover. This summer marks this storied franchise’s first-ever live-action series, led by Supernatural‘s Andrew Dabb. And this is one adaptation that won’t leave you feeling disappointed. Unlike the movies starring Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil the series uses the same backstory as the video games. Do you love Leon Kennedy and Lady Dimitrescu? That’s excellent news, because as long as a character has appeared in one of the games, they can now come to Netflix. Consider this your spoiler-free guide to how you can watch this new series. When Will Resident Evil Be on Netflix? You ready to scream?...
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mom, Don’t Do That!’ On Netflix, A Taiwanese Dramedy About A Widow Finding A New Love, Much To Her Daughters’ Chagrin

If a show like Cougar Town was done in Taiwan, what would it look like? It might look like the new dramedy Mom, Don’t Do That! It’s about a 60-year-old widow who wants to live life and find love after her husband died. Her two daughters have their own dating problems. So will they face the great dating unknown together?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Big Timber’ Season 2 on Netflix, A Vocational Reality Entry About A Canadian Logging And Sawmill Operation

Big Timber debuted on the Canadian History Channel in 2020 before migrating to Netflix, where it initially cracked the trending top ten before settling into the streamer’s library of reality offerings. Now, big boss Kevin Wenstob, his wife Sarah Fleming, and their sons and crewmembers are back for a second big season chronicling their logging and sawmill operations in Vancouver, British Columbia. BIG TIMBER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A vast stretch of forested mountainside, mists clinging to its steepest reaches.Somewhere in there are high elevation logging claims full of prized red cedar. The Gist: Kevin Wenstob, owner of an independent,...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy