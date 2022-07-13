ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry Horse News

Federal grand jury indicts Columbia Falls man on drug charges

By DERRICK PERKINS
Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 4 days ago

A federal grand jury in late May indicted a Columbia Falls man arrested for allegedly knocking over a local pharmacy on multiple counts in two separate cases. Grant Alan West, 38, was indicted May 20 for robbery involving controlled substances and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence for the...

hungryhorsenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Agencies serve federal search warrant at residence on Blackfeet Reservation Wednesday

BROWNING, Mont. - Multiple agencies served a federal search warrant on a residence in relation to illegal narcotics Wednesday. Blackfeet Law Enforcement report their Drug Investigation Unit obtained the Federal Search Warrant following an investigation in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
BROWNING, MT
bonnersferryherald.com

Grand theft at Ponderay Walmart

BONNERS FERRY — A Kalispell woman is being charged with grand theft after she allegedly took more than 140 items totaling $1,390.91 from the Ponderay Walmart. Grace A.L. Smith, 28, is accused of grand theft. Smith was arrested by Bonners Ferry Police on June 5 after she allegedly tried...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
NBCMontana

Former Evergreen fire chief dies

MISSOULA, Mont. — Evergreen Fire Rescue announced former Fire Chief Jack Lingle died on July 2 at age 89. Officials said Lingle served for 42 years as a firefighter and chief and worked honorably to protect his community while promoting growth and successfully building his department. "From all of...
EVERGREEN, MT
Daily Montanan

New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital

A new survey released by the Department of Public Health and Human Services shows the state’s psychiatric hospital is not the only state-run health facility dealing with staff, culture and management challenges. While the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs has been in the news for its failure to prevent patient deaths, resulting in a […] The post New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fbi Agents#Sentencing#Grand Jury#Columbia Falls#Kalispell
montanarightnow.com

New video provides hope in Arden Pepion search

BROWNING - People searching for missing Arden Pepion on the Blackfeet Reservation are saying they have a renewed hope in finding her after a new "clue" surfaces from a recently-shot video. Arden was three-years-old when she disappeared on April 22, 2021, after spending time with her uncle in the Two...
BROWNING, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Black bear eating trash

Nine juveniles were spotted in the bushes on Highway 2 shooting water guns at oncoming vehicles. A man was confronted by two males and harassed in Pinewood Park. Columbia Falls Police were able to recover a stolen black purse in a theft that occurred earlier in the week. A party complained that Glacier Lanes Bowling Alley had the doors open and were playing music very loudly into the evening and had to “go to a friend’s house to sleep.”
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

City prevails in case challenging apartment rebuild

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison recently ruled a property owner can rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged a city board of adjustment decision that allowed the owner of the Swiss Apartments to rebuild nine units on the Fourth Avenue corner lot.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Blackfeet Law Enforcement: Parents of child found

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is trying to find the parents of a child. BLE said via Facebook anyone who knows the parents or guardians of the child is asked to call BLE at 406-338-4000, or tell them to come to dispatch.
Flathead Beacon

County Approves Creation of New Zoning District Near Glacier Park

The Flathead County Commissioners at their July 12 meeting approved the creation of a new zoning district in West Glacier to allow an eight-acre property to be developed outside of limitations put in place by the Canyon Area Land Use Regulatory System (CALURS). The creation of the Parker Zoning District changed the property’s zoning from ‘Middle Canyon’ to ‘R-1 Suburban Residential.’
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

FWP seeks applicants for citizens advisory committee

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking applicants to fill volunteer positions on the northwest Montana (FWP Region 1) Citizen Advisory Committee. The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation, and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Kalispell Logan Health's air ambulance reaches milestone

KALISPELL, MONT. — Kalispell Logan Health officials say their air ambulance service, ALERT, was the first rural ambulance service in the nation starting back in 1975. Now, 47 years later, the program is about to surpass 20,000 flight operations. Montanans know the value of our state’s rural lifestyle, but...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Healthcare for all

You can visit a dentist. A doctor. A psychiatrist and now, a pharmacist in two valley locations. It also doesn’t turn away anyone based on their ability to pay. Since parting ways with Flathead County a year ago, the nonprofit Greater Valley Health is seeing exponential growth, CEO Mary Sterhan said last week.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Jerry Albert Munson

Jerry Albert Munson, 91, of Columbia Falls, passed away Dec. 1, 2021. Jerry was born Nov. 4, 1930 to Joseph Munson and Edith Martin Munson in Baker. Jerry grew up in Saco, graduating in 1948. Jerry attended Carroll College in Helena, later enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving as a...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Legals for July, 6 2022

No. 1743 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CORAM COUNTY WATER AND/OR SEWER DISTRICT 200,000 GALLON WATER STORAGE TANK Coram County Water and/or Sewer District is requesting Bids for the construction of the 200,000 Gallon Water Storage Tank. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Office of Morrison-Maierle, Inc. located at 172 Timberwolf Parkway, Kalispell, MT 59901, until July 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project generally consists of the construction of a 200,000-gallon bolted glass fused-to-steel or prestressed concrete storage tank and appurtenances, tank foundation preparation, grading, 10" PVC water main, valves, fittings, tank mixing system, security fence, site electrical, SCADA integration, and site restoration. Complete electronic Project Plans and Specifications are available at the Morrison-Maierle, Inc. website "www.m-m.net" by clicking on the "Contact Us" tab, then click "Projects Bidding," then click "View our current projects bidding page" and selecting this project from the project list which will direct you to the QuestCDN website. Documents can only be viewed and cannot be downloaded or printed without purchasing. To purchase and download the project documents in pdf format, click "Download Project PDF" and sign on to QuestCDN.com. Plan documents can be downloaded for a fee of $30.00. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or email "info@questcdn.com" for assistance in the free membership registration, downloading documents, and working with this digital project information. Hard copies of the Project Plans and Specifications are not available for purchase. Prospective Bidders must purchase contract documents and access the bid form through QuestCDN. Hard copy bids will not be accepted. QuestCDN will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through QuestCDN. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on July 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm local time at the Coram-West Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, 10110 Highway 2 East, Coram, MT, 59936 (Corner of Highway 2 and Seville Lane). Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required. A bid may not be withdrawn after the scheduled time for the public opening of the Bids specified above unless it meets requirements and procedures outlined in the Instructions to Bidders. The right is reserved to reject any or all Proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of not to exceed sixty (60) days and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the Coram County Water and/or Sewer District July 6, 13, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________
CORAM, MT
Hungry Horse News

Nerma D. Barbo

Nerma D. Barbo was born Aug. 27, 1933 at the Talbott Mansion in Columbia Falls to Arvilla and Charles (Elwin) Reed where they were employed as caretakers. She joined her parents and other family members in Heaven on June 6, 2022. With the exception of a few years during young...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
210
Followers
294
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy