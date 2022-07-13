ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Paul Finebaum believes Florida State wants 'badly' out of the ACC

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 4 days ago

Conference realignment talk has dominated the media since it was announced that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten as of 2025 back in late June. It's becoming more evident by the day that the college teams that truly want to be at the pinnacle of the sport in this age need to find a way to get into the Big Ten or SEC. The two conferences are going to be able to provide media deals worth over $100 million annually to each institution under their respective wing in the near future.

That number is simply not something that the other conferences throughout the country can compete with. While speaking on the Mac Attack Hour earlier this week, ESPN's Paul Finebaum expressed that Clemson and Florida State are making it clear that they want to leave the ACC. The dominoes will fall when one program makes a decision.

“The ACC has no chance of competing with the Big Ten or SEC without Notre Dame,” Finebaum said. "I think Clemson wants out of the ACC badly and so does Florida State ... this is all predicated on Notre Dame, by the way. I think things are going to happen. There's way too much activity going on. I think the chips are going to fall all over the place here."

Finebaum believes that everyone is waiting on Notre Dame to announce its future before the next round of conference realignment will begin. The Fighting Irish have four potential choices; join the Big Ten, SEC, or ACC or remain independent. You can almost certainly cross joining the Atlantic Coast Conference as a full-time football member off of the table.

“If Notre Dame makes a move, it is going to tip this ant hill over. And right now, Notre Dame is trying to figure it out. They’re in Vegas with pots of money on three or four different tables. The pot of money to stay an independent is obvious — it’s not great, by the way," Finebaum said. "They can make a lot of money with NBC and have their ridiculous and cozy relationship with the ACC. They can join the ACC, or they have two other choices. And this is when you go into the private rooms at the Bellagio, and not out there with scum like us. This is the SEC or the Big Ten — should they choose either one of them, they’re hitting the lottery."

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime, it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity," Finebaum continued. "It’s my opinion the Big Ten and the SEC wants Notre Dame badly. When Notre Dame makes a decision, everything else happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzTwm_0geb0V8O00

Notre Dame or any other program that tries to leave the ACC for another conference prior to 2036 is subject to an exit fee as well as the Grant of Rights agreement. The exit fee is estimated to be worth around $100 million while the GoRs could be worth triple that amount. However, there are potential legal ways to circumvent the Grant of Rights that would allow schools to get out of it without having to dole out a ton of cash.

Last week, NoleGameday learned that Florida State has had conversations with the Big Ten and ACC over the last year. The Seminoles are interested in joining one of the newly forming megaconferences that can provide a yearly revenue amount that is nearly triple what the ACC pays out annually. It's the only feasible path the administration can take to continue pushing this program back to the top.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 2

Related
247Sports

FSU Football: 40 Most Important Players of 2022, No. 2 DT Fabien Lovett

We’re at No. 2 on our countdown of Florida State’s 40 Most Important Players of 2022, and this is the last bit of intrigue for the list as No. 1 isn’t a surprise. Noles247’s choice at No. 2 this season is defensive tackle Fabien Lovett. The Mississippi native enjoyed a breakout campaign in Year 2 with the program last season, and it looks like he’s well on his way to taking the next step for the Seminoles in 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Hoops Rumors

Jazz sign top international SF prospect Simone Fontecchio

Italian small forward Simone Fontecchio is signing a two-year, $6.25M contract with the Utah Jazz, Fontecchio’s agent Sam Goldfeder informs ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. News of the deal was first reported by Cesare Forgione of EuroDevotion. Wojnarowski notes that Fontecchio is considered the top international prospect at his position by...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
On3.com

SEC Media Days 2022: How to watch Nick Saban, Alabama

ATLANTA, GA. — The 2022 SEC Media Days are finally here. Starting on Monday, all 14 programs in the conference, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, will have representatives speaking to the media throughout the four-day event. The storylines should be plentiful with the college football landscape changing due to...
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

Can Kirby Smart and Georgia Overcome its Staff Attrition?

Staff turnover is a hallmark of a national championship-winning program. It has become a common obstacle for college football's elite programs over the years, from Nick Saban's "coaching rehabilitation facility" that he developed in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and it is even affecting Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers. After spending over a decade...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Decision Day, Final Prediction: Four-Star WR Jaden Greathouse

It's decision day for Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star receiver Jaden Greathouse. The 6-2, 215-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 113 overall player in the country from the class of 2023, will choose from a handful of finalists including Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma. So, where will the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
AllGators

Florida Gators Future 50 Recruiting Notebook

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Before taking the field at IMG Academy on Saturday for Under Armour's Future 50 camp, every player in attendance met with the media on Friday to provide the latest updates on their recruitment. AllGators met with ten prospects who have been in contact with the Florida Gators...
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

Video Commitment Breakdown: Jaden Greathouse

A major addition to Notre Dame’s 2023 offensive class, Jaden Greathouse made his commitment to the Irish official on Friday. For a closer look at Greathouse with commentary from his head coach Tony Salazar and his slot receiver teammate Hunter Luke, check out our video commitment breakdown shown above.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Football#Florida State Seminoles#American Football#College Football#Acc#Usc#Sec#Espn#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish
247Sports

Tide commits recruiting top talent to join them in T-Town

Five-star Alabama commits Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell woke up on Saturday morning ready to recruit for the Crimson Tide. Both in-state commits from Florence and Thompson High Schools, respectively, are taking a leading role into attracting other top talent to join them in Tuscaloosa. Mitchell has noted he's recruiting...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

FOX College Football ranks schools by most 2022 Top 100 recruits

FOX College Football posted a graphic on Friday. It showed which schools have the most Top 100 recruits joining their team from the 2022 class. The SEC led the way with the Top 3 schools on the list all coming from their conference. Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, Indiana, and Wisconsin all were featured on the graphic. The Buckeyes had the most by any B1G school with 7 players. Penn State came in second with 4, while Michigan had 3. Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa were tied for the fewest among the B1G schools with 1 each.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star DL Daevin Hobbs announces commitment date

Concord (N.C.) Jay M Robinson four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs has locked in a date for his commitment. Robinson will be announcing his college decision on Aug. 1, he announced on social media. Hobbs, the No. 188 overall prospect and No. 25 defensive lineman in the 2023 On3 Consensus, took...
AUBURN, AL
DawgsDaily

Troy Bowles Makes his College Decision

One of the premier linebackers this cycle, Troy Bowles, announced his college intentions on Saturday. The son of the current head coach of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles, is the No. 2 linebacker in this class; per the 247Sports Composite, Bowles has announced via social media that he'll continue his football career at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Look: College Football Analyst Has Bold Message For Big 12, Pac-12

With USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten and Oklahoma and Texas leaving for the SEC, the Pac-12 and Big 12 are both losing some of their top-tier programs. While plenty of fans and analysts aren't too happy about this realignment, college football analyst Josh Pate suggested that these moves are the only way these schools can hope to compete for a National Championship someday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
1K+
Followers
286
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy