Los Angeles, CA

LAPD Chief Moore 'troubled' by arrest video showing officer kicking suspect in head

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Caught on camera: LAPD officer kicking handcuffed man 02:22

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore addressed a video that has recently gone viral, showing an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during arrest on July 3.

The video was taken by a bystander in Hollywood as the man was being arrested on suspicion of battery outside of a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. At the time, another man was also arrested for his involvement in the incident, as he tried to free the suspect from police custody.

Footage shows an officer kicking one of the two suspects -- handcuffed at the time -- in the head as they attempted to place him in leg restraints.

LAPD officer Drake Madison addressed the topic on July 8, saying that the video shows "what could have been an officer's boot striking the suspect's head."

He also said that "several separate use-of-force incidents" were reported while taking the man into custody.

On Tuesday, Chief Michel Moore also spoke on the issue, stating that he was "troubled" by what he saw in the video, and that the department was "very seriously" reviewing the use of force.

"We all can look at the imagery and see it," Moore said. "Striking a person in the head with their foot or with any impact device is something that we take very seriously. It is one that is not authorized as a force option -- other than deadly force situation -- because of the likelihood of serious injury or death."

As the department investigates the incident, the officer in question was removed from the field.

CBS LA

7-Eleven in Arcadia hit by armed robbery; unrelated to recent string of crimes

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven located in Arcadia at gunpoint Saturday evening.The incident occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located on East Live Oak Avenue. Officers rushed to the scene after the clerk reported the armed robbery. According to Arcadia Police Department, the suspect entered the convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding they money from the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect's demand and handed them the money, which the suspect grabbed before running from the store and entering a dark-colored sedan which fled from the area. Officers have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a green baseball hat, black gloves, a blue medical face mask and white shoes. It was made clear that the robbery was in no way related to the recent string of crimes that have plagued the Southland, after two suspects wanted in connection with those incidents were arrested on Friday. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Exclusive: Victim describes terrifying memory of attack by same man who assaulted Olympian Kim Glass

Court records showed that the homeless man who attacked a former Olympian had a frightening history of assaulting women for the past four years."He just came up behind me and he socked me," said attack survivor Irene Lee. "I felt like a car or bike ad hit me and I started stumbling forward and just crying."She remembers the attack vividly. In August 2020, while she was an attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Lee walked over to a Starbucks with a coworker in downtown L.A. when she was randomly attacked. "I'm screaming out crying," she said. "Cindy is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

Authorities have arrests two suspects that are responsible for the string of deadly robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores.The two suspects, 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, according to City News Service, were arrested in Los Angeles just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Santa Ana PD's Chief David Valetin announced during a press conference on Friday.Both suspects are Los Angeles residents. Patt is the alleged gunmen in all of the attacks. It's unclear how the other suspect is connected to the fatal incidents.Authorities arrested them at the 1900 block of W. 23rd street just after 1 p.m., Valetin...
SANTA ANA, CA
KFI AM 640

2 Suspects Arrested in 7-Eleven Crime Spree

Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a spree of 7-Eleven store robberies across the Southland in which two people were killed and three others injured, and authorities said at least one of the men may be tied to a killing in Los Angeles two days earlier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Only On: man injured during 7-Eleven shooting speaks out

After Orange County authorities identified two suspects connected to the string of 7-Eleven shootings in the Southland on Monday, La Habra native Russ Browning can now breathe a sigh of relief.Browning was sitting in his car outside a La Habra 7-Eleven when a man approached him and shot at him through his car window.Twenty-year-old Malike Patt, who is in custody and potentially faces the death penalty, had just robbed the store and then went outside. He and 44-year-old Jason Payne were arrested in Los Angeles on Friday."I'm glad that they're caught. It will give us peace and rest at night," Browning said.Authorities believed that Patt puled the trigger that killed 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch and and 24-year-old Matt Rhule. Browning was sitting in his car watching the scene unfold outside the La Habra 7-eleven when the gunman pointed the gun at him and opened fire. "It hit me here (face) . It just took off my upper lip and exited, and took out my teeth on this side," Browning said. Browning is one of two people who survived after being shot by Patt. Jason Harrel was shot in the head but survived the shooting. 
LA HABRA, CA
