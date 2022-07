A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot in Rancho Cucamonga early Sunday morning. According to a press release, the shooting occurred at around 12 a.m. on Sycamore Court, after dispatch received a call for service, after residents spotted an unfamiliar car sitting in the area for hours.The responding deputy was shot twice after coming into contact with the suspect. He is said to be in stable condition.During a press conference, SBCSD Sheriff Shannon Dicus noted that the deputy is a five-year veteran with the department.He detailed that when the deputy approached the vehicle and as he asked him for his...

