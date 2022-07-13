Hiroshi Tanahashi on NJPW’s Transition of Ownership From Yuke’s to Bushiroad

-Happy Anniversary (yesterday) to my wife. Nine years down and forever to go. Let’s get to it!. -Allure is already in the ring, so it’s going to be one of those matches. Jazmin tries a go behind, but that’s doesn’t work out for her. Tamina grabs her by the hair and drops her with a clothesline. Whip to the corner, but Tamina misses a splash. Jazmin throws some punches and gets a head scissors that sends Tamina into a corner. More strikes from Allure, but she gets destroyed with a clothesline. She throws punches to the back of the head and talks trash as she stalks Allure in the corner. Suplex from Tamina gets one as she lifts Jazmin off the mat. Submission hold for a bit and then another suplex. Tamina chokes Jazmin with the top rope and yells at the ref. More choking in the corner as this one needs to end. Slam from Tamina and she covers with one foot, but Jazmin pushes her off at one. Neck crank from Tamina as they pump in some crowd noise. Tamina misses a charge and they get an ugly sunset flip sequence. Jazmin lands a strike and goes up top and comes off with a crossbody for two. Jazmin tries to use the middle ropes for an armdrag, but Tamina just plants her face first and a super kick finishes at 5:22.

