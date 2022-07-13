Hiroshi Tanahashi on NJPW’s Transition of Ownership From Yuke’s to Bushiroad

Hey there people, it’s Friday and that means more WWE Smackdown. This week the build to SummerSlam continues with matches to set up bouts for the event, Natalya will take on Smackdown women’s champion Liv Morgan despite Natalya getting obliterated by Ronda Rousey last week, and the tried and true tradition of singles matches between tag team competitors will continue when Jimmy Uso takes on Angelo Dawkins to continue the feud between the Street Profits and Usos. Theory will also be here again, and I’m pretty serious about the brand split being dissolved post SummerSlam as a working guess, and he’ll battle Madcap Moss. Last week Shinsuke Nakamura bested Ludwig Kaiser to potentially earn a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther, and honestly if WWE lets Nakamura and Gunther actually have 10-15 minutes at some point for a match those two could turn in a certified banger so we’ll see if they continue that build this week or give it a week off. There’s still the New Day and Viking Raiders issue to continue, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will probably get teased again but not actually happen, and there’s question marks around the newly heel Lacey Evans and Maximum Male Models in as much as both will need some kind of concrete direction sooner rather than later. Oh, and I’m sure we’ll get more build to Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin. As a side note, there was less than 10 total minutes of wrestling time on the broadcast last week. Let that sink in, then let’s hope for something better this week.
