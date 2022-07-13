Florida Man Dressed As Spider-Man Hits And Robs Woman For $45, Makes Bicycle Getaway

A Florida man wearing a Spider-Man costume has been arrested after hitting a woman in the back of her head, stealing her cash, and riding off on his bike.

According to Hollywood police, 36-year-old Lequan Payne was charged with robbery and resisting an officer without violence following the robbery on Monday.

Police say the victim was at a laundromat on Federal Highway when she spotted Payne, dressed in a Spider-Man costume and riding a bike.

36-year-old Lequan Payne

According to police, the female victim approached Payne and asked for his picture, and that’s when Payne, aka. Spider-man, suddenly struck the woman in the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

Payne grabbed $45 that fell out of the woman’s pocket and fled the scene on a bike.

Shortly after the victim called 911, officers found Payne with the victim’s cash inside his Spider-Man wallet located in his backpack.

Payne, 36, was booked into the Broward County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

