Chimps are far more knowledgeable about the forest than we are. We learn a lot of helpful things by watching them. When I first worried about snakes in the forest, everyone told me that the best way to avoid them was to stay near chimpanzees. Chimps are always on the lookout, have a very sharp eye, and give good advance warning. And sure enough, following close behind Morton one rainy day, he suddenly veered off the trail into the dense brush, picked his way laboriously through, and reentered the trail 40 feet further on. I did the same, and as we paralleled the trail I saw, at close range, an enormous black snake, coiled and watching.

