Federal agents arrest convicted sex offender

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The recent arrest of an off-duty Laredo Police officer is raising questions on how a police officer can be on active duty with an arrest warrant on his record. Nine-year veteran Arturo Davalos Jr. was arrested on DWI charges Monday night. According to an arrest affidavit,...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A fatal accident is reported on a busy south Laredo street. The Laredo Police Department reported a single vehicle accident on Cuatro Vientos and Sierra Vista. Authorities say it was a single motorcycle. No word on the person’s identity or the cause of the accident.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of the 53 migrants who died during one of the deadliest human smuggling attempts in San Antonio are now being sent back to their homes. On Wednesday, a Mexican plane transported the remains of 16 people back to their families; however, transporting them has been quite a challenge which is why one Laredo funeral home has decided to help.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - As the demand for water continues to increase during the dog days of summer, the City of Laredo is encouraging the community to voluntarily conserve our H2O. According to the city, there is no risk of water outage at this time, but they are asking residents...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Rio Bravo residents in need of a health screening will be able to take advantage of a healthy living fair. On Friday morning, Webb County will hold a health fair at the Rio Bravo Community Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The county wants to...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Annual Buck on the Border at the Webb County Fair Grounds. Saturday was the second annual buck on the border event text-horn rodeo company. The event started at 3 p.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds. They had cook-off, bull riding, and live music. Leti Vasquez with...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As the summer heat continues to reign on the lone star state, watering the lawn may not cut it anymore. The extreme heat is here to stay in Laredo, at least until the fall months and it’s not just the people and pets who are feeling it, but also our plants as well.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On June 15th, Reliant, an electrical company donated $70,000 for a generator to Bethany House, a nonprofit that serves indigent, homeless, and homebound individuals, as well as those experiencing poverty and who are at risk of becoming homeless. This generator will supply enough power to the...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Champs faced off against the Lady Mustangs in a firendly game during the Pony League World Series. The Champs are a team made up off athletes with special needs who all share the love for the sport of Softball. Games like these served as a way for them to not only have fun with their firned sbut also compete with others.
