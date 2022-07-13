ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: A new California law would allow gun manufacturers to be sued

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
(KTXL) — More than 100 rounds were fired in downtown Sacramento in April after bars shut down for the night. The shooting left six people dead and 12 others injured.

For victims like those who didn’t instigate the incident, California is creating a route for relatives to seek justice.

Attorney Mark Reichel joined Sonseeahray on Wednesday to offer perspective on a new law that would allow gun manufacturers to be sued.

Comments / 8

Jerry Sandusky
3d ago

Can we sue the governor for the crimes his early released offenders commit? How about suing the car manufacturers for car crashes? And how about suing the alcohol company for a DUI fatality?

Reply
4
 

