Benton, AR

Benton man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

By Chris Counts
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Benton man has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for charges of possessing child pornography.

According to a release, 46-year-old David Jefferson Brown was convicted on four counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, however, ten years were suspended conditioned on good behavior.

Conway detective arrested on child porn charges

Upon his release from prison, Brown is required to register as a sex offender.

“Brown admitted guilt for his unforgivable actions and now we can revel in one less predator roaming the streets,” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. “Each time these horrific photos are shared by these predators, the children are revictimized. My office is doing everything it can to put a stop to these horrendous crimes.”

Brown’s conviction comes after he turned himself in to the Saline County Jail in June 2020 after agents from the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit discovered sexually explicit files shared by him.

