MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We will see more sunshine and temperatures will climb now that the cold front has passed. We are seeing the clouds clear out over Middle Georgia as we go through the evening hours. Storm chances will fade as we roll into the overnight hours. Things will dry out a bit overnight now that the cold front has passed through the region. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 60s with ambient winds coming from the south at around 5 mph.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO