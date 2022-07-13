ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

There’s a new head chef at BARK, A Rescue Pub

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 4 days ago
Courtesy: BARK, A Rescue Pub

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is a new head chef at a restaurant in Spokane.

Kory Schimanski will be the new head chef at BARK, A Rescue Pub.

Previously serving as a sous chef, Schimanski will now be leading kitchen operations, menu implementation and provide culinary direction for the restaurant.

Schimanski is a Spokane native that has been in the food business for years, starting out as a dishwasher at Luna and later going to Vin Rouge and Vintages. He then spent 9 years at Clover before heading over to BARK.

“I’ve been with BARK for a year now and I’m excited to share the skills that were taught to me with the incredible, eager team we have,” Schimanski said. “I can’t wait to see what this group can do in the future.”

BARK, A Rescue Pub, is a place where you can interact with and adopt sheltered cats and dogs before or after having a meal or drinking.

“From the beginning, it was clear to me that quality and integrity went into each dish Kory prepared,” General Manager Madison Owens said. “The team has a leader they know will lead them in the right direction and will be side by side with them through the busiest of services.”

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Dungeons and Dragons themed brewery opens in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new brewery is opening in downtown Spokane, but if you’re looking for a typical brewing experience, you won’t find it here. Natural 20 Brewing Company just opened up to the public on West Sharp Avenue in place of the former Hidden Mother Brewery location. It offers a unique Dungeons and Dragons theme to create an experience that anyone can enjoy.
