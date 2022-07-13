ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Arrest made in West Englewood shooting that seriously wounded Chicago police officer

By Michelle Gallardo, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in West Englewood last month that left a Chicago police officer seriously injured.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced the arrest of Jabari Edwards, 28. Edwards was apprehended in Burlington, Iowa and will be extrodited back to Chicago where he's expected to face two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

"This arrest is a result of exceptional police work," Brown said. "It should serve as a warning to all those involved in criminal activitiy that you cannot run, nor can you hide from justice."

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros was shot as she and her partner were attempting a traffic stop around 5:42 p.m. on June 1 near 61st Street and S. Paulina, Supt. David Brown said.

WATCH: Supt. Brown on CPD officer shot in West Englewood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHLKC_0geatehk00

The car they were attempting to stop at first sped off, Brown said, then came back around and slowed down so they could pull up parallel to the officers' car. Then, someone opened fire, striking the female officer, who was the driver of the squad car.

"They never completed the traffic stop. They saw the offenders do something at 61st Street, and they were following them," said 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez, who represents the ward where the shooting occurred and where the wounded officer's family lives.

"Then, as they were following them, the offender's vehicle turned, being almost perpendicular to the police officers' car, and then started shooting," he said, citing information he received from high-ranking police.

Ballesteros' partner jumped into the driver's seat and rushed her to University of Chicago Hospital, Brown said.

WATCH: Officer seriously injured in West Englewood shooting released from hospital

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bPR8_0geatehk00

The injured officer's partner was also checked out at Northwestern and then released, with officials saying he was not injured in any way.

At the time, Ballesteros shared a message from her hospital bed.

"Most importantly, thank you to Officer Young, my partner, who had my back and carried me to safety. I'm forever grateful for his quick thinking and swift response. You were my guardian angel that night," she said. "I am choosing to see the light in this dark, and I will grow stronger, both physically and mentally, from this tragedy."

Ballesteros was released from the hospital five days after the shooting. She stood and tearfully waved to the officers who came to see her off, as her partner helped her in a wheelchair.

She got out of that wheelchair to hug Officer Carlos Yanez, who was seriously wounded when his partner, Ella French, was killed in a shooting in the same neighborhood last summer.

Ballesteros is one of 27 Chicago Police Officers that have been shot this year, accordign to the CPD.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBM News Radio

Man, 25, fatally shot in drug deal: Chicago police

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday in Englewood on the South Side, police said. The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe murder: Siblings charged in fatal shooting of Oak Park student

CHICAGO - A brother and sister were arrested Thursday for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman last month at a gas station in west suburban Oak Park. Kenneth Elliott, 21, of North Austin, and his 17-year-old sister Adrianna Vanzant, of Humboldt Park, were charged with the June 22 first degree murder of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, police said. Vanzant has been charged as an adult due to the nature of the crime.
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Burlington, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

Chicago Family Seeks Help After Mother Of 8 Is Killed

The family of a South Side mother killed in a June shooting is pleading for justice and assistance with raising the eight kids that her death left behind. Fredrica Coleman, 36, was gunned down outside her Englewood home at 65th and South Marshfield Ave. on Father’s Day. Her cousin...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

4 wounded in mass shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon. Police said the victims were hanging outside of a residence in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue around 4 p.m., when a white sport-utility vehicle drove by and someone got out and shot them all.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead in home ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are conducting a death investigation for a Chicago police officer Friday morning. The officer has been identified as 42-year-old Durand Lee, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The 5th District officer was found dead inside his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police spokesman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The pair was standing outside around 7:55 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue. The 23-year-old was struck in the hip and the 28-year-old man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Guardian Angel#Violent Crime#Cpd
WGN News

4 wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday on the West Side. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 4400 block of West Maypole Street following the report of a shooting. Police said four people were wounded after a white-colored SUV drove by and a suspected fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Video shows CPD officers confronting, striking teen on bike and fleeing the scene

On Thursday, July 1, there was a troubling incident in Park Ridge in which an off-duty Chicago police officer accused a 14-year-old Puerto Rican boy, the only youth of color in a group of teenage friends, of trying to steal the officer’s son’s bicycle outside a Starbucks in suburban Park Ridge. The cop pinned the boy to the sidewalk with his knee in the child’s back, until the teen’s companions protested that the Puerto Rican boy wasn’t trying to steal the cycle, and bravely pulled the adult off their friend. The family of the Puerto Rican boy, who’s an honor student and three-season athlete and active in his church, say he was racially profiled, and called for charges against the cop. Park Ridge and Chicago police say they’re investigating the case.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 40, shot during struggle over gun in South Deering

EVANSTON, Ill. - A woman was shot during a struggle over a gun early Friday in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. The 40-year-old was in a fight with a man she knew around 12:16 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the hand while they were struggling over a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, killed in Brainerd shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiples times and killed Thursday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood. The 33-year-old was loading items into the trunk of a car around 10 a.m. when a white vehicle pulled up and two people got out armed with guns in the 9400 block of South May Street, police said.
BRAINERD, MN
nypressnews.com

Two men killed in South Shore shooting

Two men were fatally shot Monday in South Shore on the South Side. About 1:40 p.m., David Clay, 25, and Charles Brown, 39, were in an alley in the 2200 block of East 70th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in the neck in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A woman was found shot in the neck Wednesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The woman, whose age was unknown, was discovered around 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 800 block of East 49th Street, police said. She was taken to the University...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy