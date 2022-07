Will County’s priciest home sale last month was $2.2 million, lower than other other Chicago collar counties, where top deals reached $4 million or more. Home to parts of Naperville, Homer Glen and Joliet, Will County touches Cook County as well as the Illinois/Indiana border to the east, and DuPage County to the north and is home to 697,000 people, according to U.S. Census Data. All five sales in the 837-square-mile county were in Homer Glen or Naperville.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO