Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

By Amy Sokolow
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the...

whdh.com

Comments / 8

Vinny Demattia
3d ago

this isn't even news. they've been around. sharks don't even like to go close to shore because they lose their element of surprise. plus, the likely hood of them attacking us is extremely low since we are not in their food chain. we need to stop overreacting

