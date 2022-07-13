ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Judge Rejects Amber Heard’s Attempt to Dismiss Johnny Depp’s $10 Million Judgment

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Oh10_0geasgVP00
Amber Heard POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A Virginia judge has rejected Amber Heard’s attempt to throw out the $10 million judgment against her from the Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Heard’s legal team sought to dismiss the jury’s verdict and have a mistrial declared based on a series of legal challenges, most notably the revelation that one of the trial’s jurors served due to mistaken identity: Although a 77-year-old man was summoned to jury duty, his son — who had the same name and lived at the same address — responded and was ultimately selected to be a juror.

Heard’s legal team argued that the court could not prove that “Juror 15’s apparently improper service was an innocent mistake” and that he purposefully sought to serve on a high-profile trial, the Associated Press reports. However, the judge dismissed that claim, saying the juror was not “prejudiced.”

“The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict,” Judge Penney Azcarate wrote in rejecting Heard’s request Wednesday. “The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court’s instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Azcarate added, “There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing.”

Depp prevailed on all three claims in his civil suit and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages, plus punitive damages of $5 million. The actress won one of three claims in the countersuit against her former husband and was awarded $2 million.

While Heard’s attempt to have a mistrial declared was denied by the judge, her lawyers can (and, as previously stated, will) appeal the jury’s verdict.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: From Earbuds to a ‘NodPod,’ Here’s How to Combat Flight Anxiety

Click here to read the full article. Those of us who love to travel, will eventually have to fly. But if the idea of going up in the air in a giant metal tube gives you the jitters before the plane even leaves the tarmac, you’re not alone — it’s estimated that up to 25% of Americans get nervous about flying. There’s a mountain of books, articles, and even breathing techniques about how to overcome this common fear, but it’s easier said than done to just ‘get over it’. But the best essentials for flight anxiety either help sooth your overall...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Lizzo’s ‘Special’ Is A Radical Political Statement

Click here to read the full article. There is no reason to believe that Lizzo intended to make a political album with Special. These 12 songs are a sonic bouquet of soul, R&B, hip-hop, and pop, about the radical joy of facing down your past and loving yourself anyway. The album takes us on an intensely vulnerable journey. But arriving in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal if Roe v. Wade, it’s hard not to take Lizzo’s words of self-love as an indictment of our national cognitive dissonance. In 2022, America’s tagline could be “Welcome to Gilead, where it’s...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Joey Bada$$ Teases Forthcoming LP With Smooth-Talking Single ‘Zip Codes’

Click here to read the full article. Joey Bada$$ has shared another track off his forthcoming album, 2000, out July 22 via Pro Era/Columbia Records. The single, “Zip Codes,” is a mid-tempo rap number that arrives alongside a music video comprised of footage shot in Paris and Venice. The track follows previously-released 2000 tracks “Survivor’s Guilt,” “Where I Belong,” and “Head High.” The album is set for release almost exactly ten years after the rapper’s mixtape 1999. Last month, Joey Bada$$ joined Chance the Rapper for new single, “The Highs & The Lows,” produced by DexLvL. The video, directed by Chance alongside...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Local
Virginia Government
CBS LA

Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Johnny Depp win

A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected an effort by actress Amber Heard to set aside the $10 million judgment awarded against her in favor of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.Depp won a defamation suit against Heard last month in a high-profile civil trial. Heard won a smaller, $2 million judgment on a counterclaim she filed against Depp.Earlier this month, Heard filed a motion seeking to have Depp's verdict set aside, or have a mistrial declared. Her lawyers cited multiple factors, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors.In a written order, Judge Penney Azcarate rejected all of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Narcity USA

​Amber Heard Tried To Get Johnny Depp's Win Thrown Out & A Judge Just Shut Her Down Hard​

Amber Heard has been handed another defeat in her court battle with Johnny Depp after a judge shot down her request for a new trial. Heard, 36, had asked the court to toss out Depp's defamation win against her last month after a jury agreed she defamed him with an op-ed published in The Washington Post. Heard also won part of her countersuit in the high-profile trial, but she currently owes him $10.35 million in damages after the jury verdict.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best CBD Drinks You Can Buy Online

Click here to read the full article. From relaxing bath bombs, to fruity gummies and post-workout muscle recovery, CBD is the hot wellness item that seems to have been added to every part of our daily routine. At the end of the day, we all have our own ways of finding moments of self-care throughout the day, and for some folks, that includes incorporating CBD. But the latest hassle-free, easily consumable way to take your CBD is through some surprisingly sippable beverages. How Do CBD Drinks Work? Yes, this typically medicinal ingredient has made its way onto beverage shelves in the form...
FOOD & DRINKS
Rolling Stone

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Soars Back to Top of Bestsellers List Ahead of Box Office Debut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Four years since readers first cracked it open, the murder-mystery novel Where the Crawdads Sing by author Delia Owens has finally gotten the film adaptation its fans have been patiently waiting for after all this time. And right on cue, the bestselling book has reclaimed its spot atop Amazon’s bestsellers chart — becoming the No. 1 most-sold book on the retailer’s site this week, after an already-impressive 171 weeks on the list alone.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Pulls Out of Rolling Loud Miami

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West has canceled on another music festival just days before his headlining set as Rolling Loud organizers announced Sunday that the rapper would no longer perform at the Miami fest. “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance,” co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingle said in a statement Sunday. “Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Jury Trial#Mistaken Identity#The Associated Press#Court
The Independent

Amber Heard wants to toss verdict or order new trial in Johnny Depp case, citing issues with award and jury

Amber Heard is seeking to appeal or throw out the June verdict in the high-profile defamation lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.In a lengthy filing in Virginia court on Friday, the Aquaman actress’s legal team argued the ruling had a number of issues, including poor legal reasoning, an improperly vetted jury and excessively awarded damages.Last month, a seven-person civil jury ruled largely in favour of Mr Depp in a split verdict, finding that Ms Heard had defamed him in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she implied he had abused her but did not name...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Bruce Willis Return to ‘Nakatomi Plaza’ to Mark ‘Die Hard’ Anniversary

Click here to read the full article. Bruce Willis marked this week’s 34th anniversary of Die Hard by returning to the top of the 1988 action classic’s Nakatomi Plaza. Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis shared an Instagram post of the now-retired John McClane actor on the roof of fictional building — Los Angeles’ Fox Plaza in real life — as Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, which features prominently in the decidedly Christmas movie, plays in the background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) The actor’s return to the site of one of his most iconic settings was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

The Year of Doris Anahí: How a Rising Music Manager Became a Star in Her Own Right

Click here to read the full article. Doris Anahí is sitting in a cafe in Mexico City, talking to Rolling Stone on the phone, when a tiny hummingbird lands directly in front of her and flutters its wings. “It’s my ancestors saying, ‘What’s up!’” she says with a laugh. She’s been in Mexico for a few weeks; she arrived first in Guadalajara and has been spending time working on music and connecting with family. Little moments like this happen constantly: She’ll see an animal or some kind of symbol in nature, and she takes it as a sign from the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Tidal Offering $1 Streaming Subscriptions Till the End of the Month

Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re staying put at home right now or heading out on a summer road trip, there’s no better time to settle in with some new tunes, or get reacquainted with your favorite albums. Tidal is adding a little extra incentive to the mix right now, with a new deal that gets you three months of service for just $3. That’s just a buck a month and works out to 90% off the regular subscription price. Buy: Three-Month Tidal Subscripton at $3 The deal is valid till the end of the month and gets you instant access to Tidal...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This MasterClass Deal Gets You a Subscription from Just $4 a Month

Click here to read the full article. MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription). MasterClass pricing has been pretty much locked in at $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription), and the site was offering a two-for-one deal for the holidays. Though the offer has since expired, there are still ways to score a...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Calvin Harris Taps Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Disco-Tinged ‘Stay With Me’

Click here to read the full article. Continuing the lead up to his forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, Calvin Harris has released the star-studded single “Stay With Me,” featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell. The summer-ready track is the latest look at the EDM hitmaker’s new record, which drops Aug. 5 and mark’s Harris’ first record in five years. Backed by an easygoing, funk-laden beat, the song is anchored by a playful, sing-song hook from Halsey. “Hey, it’s a mess out there,” the “Without Me” singer coos. “They can leave, but we don’t care/We’ll stay, I’m good right here/I’ve been waiting for you all year.” “Stay With Me” follows the release of album singles “New Money,” featuring 21 Savage, and “Potion,” a collaboration between Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 also boasts appearances from artists including Normani, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, and Tinashe, among others. More from Rolling StoneJessie Baylin Delivers '1970s European Cinema' in 'That's the Way' VideoJoey Bada$$ Teases Forthcoming LP With Smooth-Talking Single 'Zip Codes'Demi Lovato Evokes Old School Pop-Punk in 'Substance' Music VideoBest of Rolling StoneThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy