Detroit, MI

NHL Free Agency: Red Wings sign ex-Blues winger David Perron

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings have signed former St. Louis Blues winger David Perron to a two-year deal, the team announced. The deal is worth $4.7 million per year, the team reported. Perron,...

www.clickondetroit.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs re-sign Pierre Engvall to one-year deal

A familiar face will be sticking around with the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the club announcing forward and current RFA Pierre Engvall has been re-signed on a one-year deal. The team did not announce the financial terms of the contract. However, The Athletic’s James Mirtle reports the contract is worth $2.25M for this season. Engvall’s extension gives him a $1M raise on the two-year, $2.5M contract that had just expired, which carried an AAV of $1.25M. The contract also means that both sides avoid arbitration, with the deadline for player-elected salary arbitration coming today and the club-elected deadline coming tomorrow. The contract leaves Engvall an UFA after this season.
NHL

