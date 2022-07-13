ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a bride & I saved thousands of dollars at my wedding thanks to a Trader Joe’s tip

By Kaleigh Werner
 4 days ago

EVERY bride deserves her version of a perfect wedding, but that often comes at a steep price.

A former bride revealed there's a way to drastically cut costs without ruining your wedding plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWCb2_0geasJOo00
Former bride Mallory tells viewers how to save money on wedding plans Credit: TikTok/malloryonthemoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anj3u_0geasJOo00
The secret to saving thousands of dollars on your big day is Trader Joe's Credit: Getty

Food, location, number of guests, music, decor, and floral arrangements are all costs associated with planning a wedding.

Depending on the size of the reception, it's hard to cut down the prices on some of those.

Luckily, TikTok creator and fashion influencer Mallory found a way to save thousands of dollars on the flowers at her wedding.

The solution is Trader Joe's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHcyA_0geasJOo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAb4P_0geasJOo00

In Mallory's TikTok video, she explains that in her early stages of wedding planning, she was talking to several florists.

She said that each one was giving her estimates between $5,000 to $10,000.

"If you think about it, the flowers are only for the night of the wedding," Mallory said.

According to The Knot, the average cost of wedding flowers is around 10% of your total wedding budget.

So she started looking at other options.

Mallory found out about Trader Joe's online order system through a friend that used it for the flowers at her wedding.

There's no limit on the number of flowers you can order.

For $350, Mallory was able to fill her whole order, which covered her entire wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duzGJ_0geasJOo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dq6tk_0geasJOo00

Although this deal is incredible, it doesn't include putting actually creating the arrangements.

Mallory noted that you need a friend or someone else that knows how to DIY bridal bouquets and is willing to spend the time putting them together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XX07b_0geasJOo00
Trader Joe's is the new wedding florist, and a cheap one too Credit: Getty

