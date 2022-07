Potential No. 1 overall pick Druw Jones looks just like his dad, former Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones, at the dish. Braves fans will love this familiar swing. Druw Jones, just 18 years old out of Atlanta, has a chance to be the top overall selection in Sunday night’s MLB Draft. At the very least, he’s expected to go in the top-5.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO