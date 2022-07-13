ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

New University of Houston poll shows Abbott and Beto

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Houston has released their “Texas Policy & Politics 2022″ report that includes the current Texas Governor’s race in November later this year. Republican Greg Abbott (49%) leads...

www.kwtx.com

Leon3
3d ago

I have a great idea if you want Beto as your Governor move to California where the anti-American Democrats have crime running rapidly, $6 a gallon for gas, and running out of food and baby formula. And the pullout in Afghanistan the war in Ukraine. Under Donald J Trump it was all about success for all Americans. I'll take Mean Tweet's cheap gas over the anti-American Democrats any day.

hawkcock
3d ago

Why would anyone with good sense vote for Beto ? He has done nothing to believe he would be a good choice for governor or any office. America has been dumbed down considerably. Even after what Biden has cost Americans and all the problems he created , and some one might still vote Democrat? Why ?

Lawrence Barrale
3d ago

that's funny good luck getting be- hole O'dork in office I'm sure he is a fine Rich White boy but not good for the state of Texas

ABC13 Houston

Texas advocates propose five strategies to Biden administration for in-state abortion care

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- The heated battle over reproductive rights continues, as Democratic lawmakers joined pro-abortion advocates Sunday morning to announce the five strategies they proposed to the Biden administration to help preserve in-state abortion care. This comes after House Democrats passed two congressional bills designed to fight the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

'We're strong': Thousands gather in Dallas for Texas Democratic Convention

DALLAS — Thousands of Democrats are gathering in Dallas and are showing up in strong numbers for the Texas Democratic Convention. “We’re in a critical election. In over 100 days we’re going to make some critical decisions in elections up and down the ballot in Texas, and there’s a clear contrast between Democrats and Republicans in this state,” explained Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Beto O'Rourke addresses Texas Democrats at convention in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke rallied Texas Democrats at their state party convention Friday night in Dallas. He told delegates, "Imagine a Governor who instead of attacking teachers, supports them, pays them enough so they don't have to work a 2nd or 3rd job, just to make ends meet. Imagine a Governor who will fix the grid by winterizing and weatherizing it. By connecting ERCOT to the national grid, by investing in energy efficiency and lowering your utility bills."Earlier in the day, O'Rourke greeted supporters at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and spoke about his campaign's priorities.  "We're...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

14 Things Governor Abbott has Done to Secure the Border

In Houston, Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America. According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.
TEXAS STATE
velillum.com

We contend that this isn’t based in reality,” he says. “It’s a perception brought on by very, very visible candidates. And that perception has taken on a life of its own

Last year, when Isabel Longoria had to figure out how to safely hold an election during a pandemic, she saw the daunting task as an opportunity to do things differently. “I just started dreaming,” says Longoria, the elections administrator for Harris County in Texas. “And I just said, ‘OK, let’s start from the beginning — not with what’s possible first — but what do voters want, and what’s going to make it safer?’ ”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Texas lawmakers pen Biden, ask for abortion medication protections

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democratic Texas lawmakers sent a letter to the White House asking for accessible abortion care within the state, despite a majority of abortions being made illegal in Texas after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The letter asked the Biden administration to protect “Texans’ constitutional...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

With $27.6 million haul, O’Rourke sets a new fundraising record in Texas politics

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke raised a staggering $27.6 million from late February through June, outraising Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and setting a new record for campaign fundraising in Texas. O’Rourke’s campaign announced the haul Friday morning, and Abbott’s followed with the announcement that he raised...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Democrat Party Gathers in Dallas to Ignore Rural Texans Again

DALLAS – "All the candidates (for Texas Democratic Party Chair) agree that Democrats do not need to win rural Texas but cut more into Republicans’ wide margins there." – Texas Tribune The Texas Democrat Party kicks off its biennial state convention in Dallas Thursday with its sites clearly on winning statewide offices in November and its ammunition the rallying cries against the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, for gun control, open borders and the rest of the Biden agenda.   The Texas Tribune is reporting Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa is facing two…
DALLAS, TX
Tom Handy

O'Rourke's Plan to Fix the Texas Electric Grid

As Texas gets through one of the hottest summers in years, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke has a plan to fix the electric grid issues for good. Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to fix the issue and talk to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), but there are still problems that persist as shown this summer across the state.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

West Texas Sheriff gets help from the Capital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Out in our nation’s capital earlier today representative Jodey Arrington of the 19th District of Texas held a press conference alongside other state elected officials across the country in regard to the current state of the border. U-S Representative Arrington spoke in front of the...
TEXAS STATE
marioncoherald.com

In Texas, one size doesn’t fit all

Back in 2019, Texas property taxpayers flooded the State Capitol desperately seeking relief from skyrocketing property appraisals and accompanying high property tax bills. Much of the emphasis was on the high rate of increase in appraisals in major cities like Houston, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

People are Challenging Governor Abbott as He Runs for Reelection

Governor Greg Abbott is running for his third re-election campaign this year and some people are trying to do anything to find fault while governor in Austin. Two issues I came across seem normal, but this is also election year that Governor Abbott has run since announcing his reelection campaign back in January this year.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Report: Deadly heat remains concern at Texas prisons

HOUSTON — Amid a summer heat wave that has pushed temperatures in some Texas prisons without air conditioning to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, many inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather and believe actions taken by officials to mitigate the dangerous conditions continue to fall short, according to a new report.
TEXAS STATE

