New University of Houston poll shows Abbott and Beto

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke rallied Texas Democrats at their state party convention Friday night in Dallas. He told delegates, "Imagine a Governor who instead of attacking teachers, supports them, pays them enough so they don't have to work a 2nd or 3rd job, just to make ends meet. Imagine a Governor who will fix the grid by winterizing and weatherizing it. By connecting ERCOT to the national grid, by investing in energy efficiency and lowering your utility bills."Earlier in the day, O'Rourke greeted supporters at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and spoke about his campaign's priorities. "We're...

