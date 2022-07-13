ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Tony Wade Book Signing At Vacaville Museum 8/6!

kuic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vacaville Museum invites you to the Museum Saturday, August 6th as they host a book signing with author Tony Wade . Tony will be at the Museum from 1:30 – 3 pm. to visit with...

www.kuic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

The California State Fair kicks off for its first weekend back since the pandemic started. But that's not the only thing happening across Northern California this weekend. Here's a running list of events happening across the region. California State Fair. The California State Fair is underway for the first time...
MARYSVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville Peach Festival Kicks Off Today

(Marysville, CA) – The Marysville Peach Festival kicks off today, with the sweet smell of peaches in the air, and lots to do for one and all over the course of the weekend!. The event encompasses a full 11 blocks in downtown Marysville, with D Street being the center of activity. Live music on 2 stages will be featured, including CC Segar, Guilty Again, The Roy Allen Band, Heirloom and more. Plus, over 100 vendors will line the streets of Marysville, there will be games and exhibitions for the kids, a 5k fun run and of course, all-things-peaches!
MARYSVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

California’s State Fair returns Friday. Here is a complete guide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —  The California State Fair returns to Sacramento following two years of pandemic-related closures and cancellations.  The iconic festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, bringing in more than 150 million dollars for the Sacramento economy. For residents across the state, the fair is a staple of California summer life, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
City
Vacaville, CA
State
California State
Vacaville, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Fairfield, CA
Entertainment
mommypoppins.com

Sacramento with Kids: 50 Surprising and Fun Things To Do in Sacramento, California

This once sleepy capital city has been revitalized over the last few years, and there are many family-friendly activities and things to do in Sacramento. If it’s been a while since your last visit, it's definitely time to make another trip! The state capital is often overlooked as the halfway point between the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe. While Sacramento is certainly a great midway point for younger travelers to stretch their legs, it has enough attractions and activities to be a final destination all on its own. Whether you seek to taste your way through the epicenter of Farm-to-Fork living at a delicious restaurant, beat the heat in a museum or local swimming hole, or explore the many miles of trails in the foothills, you are guaranteed to find something for everyone in the family.
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Beer-Themed Amusement Park "Coming Soon" To Napa Valley

A bizarre alcohol-themed amusement park proposal called Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park claims it’s “Coming Soon to Napa,” and residents are already organizing against it, though the whole thing is likely just a big publicity stunt. The Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park’s webpage says there will be...
NAPA, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' fights to remain open at its original location

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill is fighting to stay open at its original location in El Dorado Hills. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. The Purple Place quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Fountains at Roseville Free Summer Concert Series

Roseville, Calif. – The Fountains at Roseville Summer Concert Series highlights another active summer of events at the popular downtown-themed shopping plaza. For those looking for something a bit more casual and less costly than headline acts, the local and free music scene picks up the pace in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#Solano Community College#The Vacaville Museum#Lost Restaurants#Armijo High School#The Daily Republic In
LocalNewsMatters.org

Stockton opens nature-themed playground with features to engage youngest visitors

A nature-themed playground is opening in Stockton this Thursday, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a reveal of its basketball court mural, city officials said. . The July 14 celebration will take place at Dentoni Park, located at 1430 Royal Oaks Drive, at 6 p.m. The evening will include guest speakers, basketball games and drills, an open playground and refreshments.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Oprah favorite, Model Bakery, plans its first Bay Area store outside Napa Valley

Napa’s Model Bakery, best known for its fluffy English muffins made famous by Oprah Winfrey, is heading to Walnut Creek. On Friday, Model Bakery announced on Instagram it has plans to debut its first Bay Area store outside Napa County. The forthcoming store is expected to open at 1315 N Main St. in the former space of shuttered La Fogata restaurant, as first shared by Walnut Creek Magazine.
NAPA, CA
KHYL V101.1

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

New policies for California State Fair & Food Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair & Food Festival opens Friday, after two years of being closed for the pandemic. Officials are expecting to see more than 80,000 people this year to set records. The theme of the California State Fair & Food Festival this year is "Back...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
goldcountrymedia.com

El Dorado Hills home is a haven for those in the 55-plus lifestyle

This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home located at 3836 Park Drive in El Dorado Hills is listed for $629,000 by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent Pat Quan. Located in the graceful 55-plus active adult community of Versante in El Dorado Hills, this beautiful single-story home is centrally located in El Dorado Hills, in close proximity to all your day-to-day needs, from shopping to dining and everyday essentials.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
visitsacramento.com

The California State Fair Returns to Sacramento

The California State Fair and Food Festival is back in Sacramento from July 15-31, 2022. Visiting the California State Fair has been a must for locals and visitors alike for decades, and after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fair officials say they're back and excited to welcome visitors once again as the fair showcases everything from food, animals, the California counties and, of course, provides entertainment on rides, fashion shows, live music and more.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

New images emerge of Alexis Gabe before disappearance

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A family’s desperate search for answers continues more than six months after their daughter was last seen.  Alexis Gabe of Oakley disappeared on January 26th, in June police announced that they believe she was killed. KRON4 News spoke to her father Tuesday afternoon about where police are now searching for her […]
OAKLEY, CA
AOL Corp

Davis, California, house sells for $1.6 million

A 3,535-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 3300 block of La Playa Drive in Davis was sold on June 13, 2022. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $460 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 10,019 square foot lot.
DAVIS, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
berkeleyside.org

After chase through Berkeley Hills, woman arrested in Humboldt County

Nine hours after leading officers on a chase through the Berkeley Hills, authorities in Humboldt County arrested a woman they say had claimed to be a federal agent and tried to hit four people in Berkeley with her car. The California Highway Patrol (Garberville Area) arrested Rahila Jarrett, 48, of...
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Davis murderer denied parole for 13th time

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yolo County man was denied parole for the 13th time on Tuesday after appearing before the Board of Parole Hearings for the 1980 murders of Robin Ehlman and John Manville, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. On June 19, 1981, Daniel...
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy