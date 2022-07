Sylvester Stallone came out swinging with social media messages criticizing Irwin Winkler, producer of the Rocky and Creed franchises, and his son David Winkler, who also produces the Creed films. Stallone took to Instagram on Saturday to criticize David’s recently published memoir The Arrangement: A Love Story, calling it “by far the worst” book he had read. Stallone went on to write that the “unbearable worthless dreck was written by the painfully untalented David Winkler,” with the actor then referring to David’s father, Irwin Winkler, as “the remarkably untalented and parasitical Producer of Rocky and Creed.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdele Gets...

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO