Newsom calls out DeSantis spokesperson who suggests critics of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill are ‘groomers’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called out a spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a speech on Wednesday, referencing comments she made earlier this year suggesting opponents of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill were “groomers.”

“I say grooming — yeah, it should offend,” Newsom said while giving remarks at the National Forum on Education Policy after receiving an award for state innovation.

“Press secretary for the governor of one of our largest states said people like me that were opposed to — and I know a lot of people are offended by saying it’s not really a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill — but referred to those that opposed it in Florida as ‘groomers.’ I think she was promoted, not fired. Certainly wasn’t fired,” he added.

Earlier this month, DeSantis signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics, which bars classroom instruction pertaining to gender identity and sexual orientation up to grade 3.

In early March, the governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, suggested that it was more accurate for liberals to call the legislation the “Anti-Grooming Bill” and said in another tweet: “If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children.”

“Silence is complicity,” she added. “This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”

In a email to The Hill on Wednesday, Pushaw defended her comments.

“Opponents of the Parental Rights in Education law, by definition, support adults talking to young children about sexuality and gender ideology while keeping these conversations secret from those kids’ parents,” she said.

“I cannot think of a more politically correct word for an adult who advocates for instructing young children (ages 4-9) about sexuality and gender theory while concealing that instruction from the child’s parents. If there is a polite word for such behavior, I’d use it instead.”

DeSantis and Newsom are considered potential presidential candidates for their respective parties, though both have either shot down or dodged questions about their 2024 plans.

Newsom aired an ad during the July 4 weekend in Florida targeting DeSantis and GOP lawmakers over a wave of new legislation targeting LGBTQ rights, voting rights and abortion.

“I urge all of you live in Florida to join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom, freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love,” Newsom says in the ad. “Don’t let them take your freedom.”