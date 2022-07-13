Kansas City’s Tech N9ne, Blane Howard to play Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne and country artist Blane Howard have been added to the lineup at the Kansas State Fair.

The two artists will play on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Chiefs mascot KC Wolf and the Kansas City Chiefs drumline “Rumble” will also appear during what officials call the “Kansas City Chiefs Red Friday Rally.”

Both artists share a love for the Kansas City Chiefs, with Tech N9ne’s song “Red Kingdom” and Howard’s “Run It Back.”

Tickets are on sale now and start at $30. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Tech N9ne (Courtesy: Kansas State Fair)

Blane Howard (Courtesy: Kansas State Fair)

2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand Acts (so far):

Friday, Sept. 9 – Rock the Fair: Battle of the Bands finals

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block

Sunday, Sept. 11 – Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – TobyMac

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Great White and Quiet Riot

Friday, Sept. 16 – Tech N9ne with Blane Howard

Saturday, Sept. 17 – T.I. with Chingy

Sunday, Sept. 18 – Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing

The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 9-18.

