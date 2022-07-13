ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Kitten Season at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is kitten season, and these two adorable felines are...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Christmas in July event hits downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vendors and people flooded McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City on Saturday for the second Christmas in July event. It’s co-hosted by the Panama City Farmer’s Market and Stuff the Bus. “We wanted to put our own twist on it and that’s why...
WJHG-TV

The Blake hosts carnival for local seniors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab your popcorn and cotton candy. The carnival came to town today for local seniors and community members at a local personal care home. The Blake at Panama City Beach hosts anywhere from six to ten events per day for residents, but the staff told us Friday was extra special.
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Hope

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Hope, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the week! This sweet Lab mix are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Christmas in July at the Panama City Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to its 2nd Annual Christmas in July event. This is an opportunity for you to get your Christmas gifts a little early this year. “For us Christmas in July is a great way to bring the community...
PANAMA CITY, FL
City
Panama City, FL
City
Lynn Haven, FL
WMBB

Chrome rehab facility for men coming to Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chrome Ministries is a Louisiana-based program that helps men recover from drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, depression and abuse. They use a three-step process, rescue, recovery and re-engagement into the community. Chrome CEO David Bottner said they teach men how to be who God created them to be. “Chrome is a […]
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach Fire hosts a promotional ceremony

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today the Panama City Beach Fire Department had cause for celebration at Station 30 in Panama City Beach. The department made three new hires and a promotion. Panama City Beach Fire prides itself on hiring the best people possible to serve the community. The...
WJHG-TV

SeeLife Arts Project coming back for second year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is already home to some of the most beautiful beaches, but certain sculptures around town make it even more beautiful. Thursday, city council members voted on whether they wanted to bring back this program for another year. The “SeeLife Arts Project”...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It is another action packed weekend in PCB. Read below to learn more about the events happening this weekend. When: July 15- July 17, 9:00-10:30 p.m. Where: Harpoon Harry’s. Price: From $14.99. Todd Herendeen Tribute to the Legends Show. When: Saturday, July...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Motocross riders working to master the bike

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -”I just thought it’s a really fun sport, un-ordinary. Like most kids wouldn’t want to do this because it’s pretty scary. But you just don’t like to think about it when you’re out there.” That’s 13 year old Hudson Edwards, who’s been riding basically since he could walk! “He’s rode four wheelers all his life.” says Ben Edwards, Hudson’s father. “He picked up this bike about two years ago and started riding up here. And at our land, we’ve got 15 acres south of here. He did some training there and then met these other kids and they started riding together. And then we started racing up in Alabama.” One of those other kids is 10 year old Brayton Kreglow. “I like to go fast. I like to rail the berms, jump.” Simply put, motocross is in Brayton’s blood! “His dad rode,” says his mother, Lyndsey Kreglow “I grew up with friends that rode, and we kind of common interest.” But for the mother of a rider so young, is it hard at first to put aside the worry, given the danger involved in this sport? ”Yeah it was. You don’t really think about that when you first go into it. And then of course throughout the years you run into some issues and injuries. But the love he has for it kind of, it’s what keeps you going.” Bryson Devilbiss is an even younger rider. He’s just eight. “I just like it because it’s really fun, and just going fast.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

First 2 Aid ambulance service closes up shop in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First 2 Aid ambulance service that has been contracted by Bay County has closed down. Bay County officials confirmed the non-emergency ambulance service is no longer serving Bay County. According to the First 2 Aid website, Bay County was one of four counties the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Quick help for mental health emergencies will soon be as easy as 988. Starting Saturday, a new 988 hotline will be the go-to for mental health emergencies. “It was a 10-digit phone number so, in an effort to make it easier for people to get...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be lower this weekend over NWFL as we see some slightly drier air moves into our area. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the mid 70s. On Saturday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 30-40% at the coast and 50% inland. On Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with rain chances down to 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain chances remain at 40% through the early to middle part of next week with highs in the upper 80s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Healthcare facilities expanding to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Beach is growing and so are it’s health care needs. That’s why more facilities are under construction for Bay County residents. “We are the fastest growing city in Bay County right now so it’s very much needed on Panama City Beach,” PCB Councilman Paul Casto said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Potential locations chosen for Panama City Performing Arts and Events Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City held a public workshop Thursday to discuss potential locations for a new performing arts and events center. The project is set to replace the original Marina Civic Center which was destroyed in Hurricane Michael. Locals packed the Panama City Center for the Arts Thursday evening to meet with city leaders and provide input on their ideal location for the events center. The city’s project team spoke about the process of selecting a location and discussed the factors that went into the decision. These included financial factors, technical factors such as noise and zoning, and project requirements such as open space and sustainability.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County ambulance service shuts down

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First 2 Aid EMS reportedly shut-down Thursday afternoon. The service was based out of offices at 1919 Drummond Avenue. First 2 Aid’s parent company is based in central Florida. Besides Bay County, they also service Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties. Their primary mission...

