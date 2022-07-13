Kitten Season at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -”I just thought it’s a really fun sport, un-ordinary. Like most kids wouldn’t want to do this because it’s pretty scary. But you just don’t like to think about it when you’re out there.” That’s 13 year old Hudson Edwards, who’s been riding basically since he could walk! “He’s rode four wheelers all his life.” says Ben Edwards, Hudson’s father. “He picked up this bike about two years ago and started riding up here. And at our land, we’ve got 15 acres south of here. He did some training there and then met these other kids and they started riding together. And then we started racing up in Alabama.” One of those other kids is 10 year old Brayton Kreglow. “I like to go fast. I like to rail the berms, jump.” Simply put, motocross is in Brayton’s blood! “His dad rode,” says his mother, Lyndsey Kreglow “I grew up with friends that rode, and we kind of common interest.” But for the mother of a rider so young, is it hard at first to put aside the worry, given the danger involved in this sport? ”Yeah it was. You don’t really think about that when you first go into it. And then of course throughout the years you run into some issues and injuries. But the love he has for it kind of, it’s what keeps you going.” Bryson Devilbiss is an even younger rider. He’s just eight. “I just like it because it’s really fun, and just going fast.”

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO