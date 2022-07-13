ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden ‘would use force as last resort’ to stop Iranian nuclear weapons

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXTzU_0geal6gj00
World News

President Joe Biden has opened his first visit to the Middle East since taking office by offering Israeli leaders reassurances about his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear programme, saying he would be willing to use force “as a last resort”.

The president’s comments came in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 taped before he left Washington and broadcast on Wednesday, hours after the country’s political leaders welcomed him with a red-carpet arrival ceremony at the Tel Aviv airport.

“The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons,” Mr Biden said. Asked about using military force against Iran, he said, “If that was the last resort, yes.”

US ally Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its nuclear programme, its calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for hostile militant groups across the region.

The US and Israel are expected on Thursday to unveil a joint declaration cementing their close military ties and strengthening past calls to take military action to halt Iran’s nuclear programme.

A senior Israeli official said before Mr Biden arrived that both countries would commit to “using all elements of their national power against the Iranian nuclear threat”.

Israeli leaders made clear as they marked Mr Biden’s arrival that Iran’s nuclear programme was the top item on their agenda.

“We will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear programme,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, as he greeted the Democratic president at the airport ceremony in Tel Aviv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGpoG_0geal6gj00
US President Joe Biden is welcomed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Ariel Schalit/AP) (AP)

Mr Biden said he would not remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US list of terrorist organisations, even if that kept Iran from rejoining the Iran nuclear deal.

Sanctions on the IRGC, which has carried out regional attacks, have been a sticking point in negotiations to bring Iran back into compliance with the agreement meant to keep it from having a nuclear weapon.

Iran announced last week that it has enriched uranium to 60% purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade quality.

Iran insists its programme is for peaceful purposes, though United Nations experts and Western intelligence agencies say Iran had an organised military nuclear programme through 2003.

Mr Biden’s visit to Israel follows the collapse of a coalition-led government headed by Naftali Bennett. The president was greeted by Mr Lapid, the caretaker prime minister who is hoping to hang on to power when Israelis hold their fifth election in three years this autumn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZM5o_0geal6gj00
The arrival ceremony after Joe Biden arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (Evan Vucci/AP) (AP)

Mr Biden made reviving the Iran nuclear deal, brokered by Barack Obama in 2015 and abandoned by Donald Trump in 2018, a key priority as he entered office.

But indirect talks for the US to re-enter the deal have stalled as Iran has made rapid gains in developing its nuclear programme.

That has left the Biden administration increasingly pessimistic about resurrecting the deal, which placed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

At the airport, Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Mr Biden for championing Israel during his more than 50 years in public office. He then reminded the US president of the “security challenges emanating directly from Iran and its proxies, threatening Israel and its neighbours and endangering our region”.

Israelis seemed determined to underscore the imminent threat from Iran. Soon after he arrived, Mr Biden was briefed on the country’s “Iron Dome” and new “Iron Beam” missile defence systems.

The president later visited the Yad Vashem memorial to Holocaust victims in Jerusalem.

Mr Biden, wearing a skull cap, was invited to rekindle the eternal flame in the memorial’s Hall of Remembrance. Two Marines placed a wreath on the stone crypt containing the ashes of Holocaust victims and Mr Biden listened as a cantor recited the remembrance prayer.

He then greeted two Holocaust survivors, kissing the women on their cheeks. His eyes welled with tears as he chatted with them.

“My mother would say ‘God love you, dear,’” Mr Biden told the women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KqTU_0geal6gj00
Joe Biden lays a wreath of flowers during a visit to the Yad Vashem memorial (Menahem Kahana/Pool via AP) (AP)

The president is set to meet on Thursday with Israeli officials and on Friday with Palestinian leaders.

Mr Biden said he will emphasise in talks with Israel and Palestinian leaders his continued support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But he acknowledged that it likely would not be feasible “in the near term”.

Mr Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank.

Mr Biden added that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure a “future of equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians alike”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Joe Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East

Joe Biden has said the US “will not walk away” from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile corner of the globe and boost the worldwide flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices. His remarks – delivered at the Gulf Co-operation Council...
POTUS
newschain

Biden announces US funding for east Jerusalem hospitals

US President Joe Biden has announced 100 million dollars (£84 million) in American assistance for east Jerusalem hospitals that serve as “the backbone” of healthcare for Palestinians. He spoke on Friday during a visit to the Augusta Victoria Hospital, which provides advanced medical care including radiation treatment...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Israeli flights

Saudi Arabia on Friday opened its airspace to “all air carriers”, signalling the end of its longstanding ban on Israeli flights through its territory. It is a key step toward normalisation between the two nations as US President Joe Biden visits the region. In a statement posted to...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Tory TV debate key points: Tax policies and Boris Johnson’s future

The cost of living, taxes, discussions about Boris Johnson’s Government and questions to each other were some of the key moments during the second Conservative leadership debate. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak accused Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt of socialism and the candidates who were appointed to Mr Johnson’s Cabinet...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
newschain

Labour accuses Tory contenders of abandoning ‘levelling up’ agenda

Labour is accusing the remaining Tory leadership contenders of having abandoned Boris Johnson’s “levelling up” agenda in the race to promise tax cuts. In a keynote speech in Darlington on Monday, shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy will say that a Labour government will “meet this moment” and take up the commitment to bring prosperity to left-behind communities.
POLITICS
newschain

Sweden and Netherlands win big to reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Sweden and the Netherlands progressed to the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with resounding wins over Portugal and Switzerland respectively in their final Group C matches. All four sides were chasing a place in the last eight, but Sweden, ranked second in the world, finished top after winning 5-0, while the Netherlands triumphed 4-1 to finish second.
SOCCER
newschain

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson thrilled after rout of Portugal seals top spot

Peter Gerhardsson was pleased Sweden secured their goal of topping Euro 2022 Group C with a 5-0 win over Portugal. The number two side in the world cruised into the quarter-finals with an emphatic victory at Leigh Sports Village and the impressive margin of their triumph meant the Netherlands’ 4-1 success against Switzerland could only earn them a second-place finish in the group.
SOCCER
newschain

Katarina Johnson-Thompson off the pace in Oregon as Nafi Thiam leads

Katarina Johnson-Thompson sat seventh after the opening morning of her heptathlon title defence at the World Championships. The reigning champion from Doha 2019 had 2,781 points following the first three events at Hayward Stadium. It left her trailing Olympic champion and leader Nafi Thiam by 346 points and the medal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
newschain

Key quotes from the Conservative leadership campaign TV debate

The contenders to succeed Boris Johnson have faced off in a second televised debate. Here are some of the key quotes from the five remaining rivals in the Tory leadership contest. “I’d love to stand here and say ‘look, I’ll cut this tax, that tax and another tax and it...
BUSINESS
newschain

Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

Rishi Sunak engaged in more furious exchanges with Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt as the contenders to succeed Boris Johnson faced off in a second televised debate. The former chancellor accused Ms Truss of peddling “something-for-nothing” economics after she said he was choking off growth by raising...
ELECTIONS
newschain

England captain Jos Buttler ready to learn on the job after India series defeat

Jos Buttler admitted he will need time to grow into his role as England captain after his side slipped to another series defeat against India. When Eoin Morgan stepped down from England duty last month, Buttler was the logical successor, but he has started his white-ball reign with 2-1 losses in both the Twenty20 and one-day series.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Israeli Government#Iranian#Channel 12
newschain

The Open day four: Cameron Smith wins first major as Rory McIlroy falls short

Australia’s Cameron Smith produced a stunning final round to capture the 150th Open Championship and inflict more major misery on a shell-shocked Rory McIlroy. McIlroy held a two-shot lead midway through the final round at St Andrews and carded a bogey-free closing 70, but that was not enough to end his eight-year drought in the game’s biggest tournaments.
GOLF
newschain

Filippa Angeldahl scores twice as Sweden qualify as group winners

A brace from Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl helped Sweden ease into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal in their final Group C encounter. Victory at the Leigh Sports Village, coupled with Netherlands only beating Switzerland by a three-goal margin, means the number two team in the world have avoided France in the last eight stage.
SOCCER
newschain

Laura Muir believes rivals fear her in 1500m World Championship final

Laura Muir insists her rivals know she is a threat ahead of their showdown in Eugene. The Scot is chasing her first medal at an outdoor World Championships ahead of Monday’s 1500m final in Oregon. Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who beat Muir to gold in Tokyo last year, is favourite...
EUGENE, OR
newschain

Hardik Pandya stars with bat and ball as India beat England in series decider

Hardik Pandya’s all-round magnificence and Rishabh Pant’s 125 not out off 113 balls carried India to a five-wicket win in their one-day international series decider against England. Pandya dismissed Jason Roy and Ben Stokes in an outstanding opening burst before returning to take the wickets of Liam Livingstone...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
newschain

Nottingham Forest sign Costa Rica teenager Brandon Aguilera from LD Alajuelense

Nottingham Forest have signed teenage Costa Rica midfielder Brandon Aguilera from LD Alajuelense. Aguilera, who made his senior international debut against the United States in March, will join up with newly-promoted Forest after a six-month loan spell back in Costa Rica with Guanacasteca. Forest said on their official website: “Nottingham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Living chess set featuring 32 actors turns heads at London’s ChessFest

A group of 32 professional actors turned heads in Trafalgar Square by featuring in a living chess set. Sunday’s performance in London was part of ChessFest, which claims to be the UK’s largest one-day chess event. Organisers said the living chess pieces would perform a re-enactment of Bobby...
WORLD
newschain

Gregor Townsend urges Scotland to take positives from South American tour

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend told his players to hang on to the good feelings and progress from their South American tour after it ended with last-gasp disappointment. Scotland were 15 points in front with half an hour left of the deciding Test against Argentina and still led when the clock hit 80 minutes.
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy