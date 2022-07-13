ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer-Michael Barr Faces Long To-do List As The U.S. Fed's Next Wall Street Cop

By Pete Schroeder
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ambitious to-do list awaits Michael Barr, a former senior Treasury official who the U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm to serve as the Federal Reserve's Wall Street cop. Currently a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, Barr was a central figure at the Treasury under President...

International Business Times

Analysis-Set Free Or Set Back? Manchin Narrows Biden's Climate Options

Senator Joe Manchin's decision to halt support for President Joe Biden's climate legislation after more than a year of negotiations has left Democrats with limited options to tackle climate change, an important goal for the president's base. The West Virginia senator, a conservative Democrat who is the biggest recipient of...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Analysis-Clients Of Crypto Lender Celsius Face Long Wait Over Fate Of Their Funds

Customers of crypto lender Celsius face a long and anxious wait to know how, when and even if they will get their money back after the company filed for bankruptcy, becoming one of the biggest victims of the collapse in crypto markets this year. Citing extreme market conditions, Celsius froze...
MARKETS
International Business Times

G20 Finance Chiefs Resolved On Food Security; Ukraine War Prevents Formal Communique

The Group of 20 major economies' finance chiefs on Saturday pledged to address global food insecurity and rising debt, but made few policy breakthroughs amid divisions over Russia's war in Ukraine at a two-day meeting in Indonesia. With questions growing about the effectiveness of the G20 in tackling the world's...
WORLD
International Business Times

Stocks Stumble, Dollar Steadfast As Weak China Hardens Growth Worries

Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Friday and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth. Although wagers on a 100...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Turkish Businessman Extradited To U.S. To Face Laundering, Fraud Charges

Turkish businessman Sezgin Baran Korkmaz was extradited from Austria and arrived on Friday in Utah to face money laundering and wire fraud charges, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Korkmaz arrived in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was charged earlier in Utah with laundering more...
UTAH STATE
International Business Times

Lawmakers, Biden, Sports Leagues Press For New Action On Drone Threats

Lawmakers and U.S. sports leagues on Thursday backed a bid by the White House for expanded powers from Congress to detect and disable threatening drones. Congress in 2018 expanded authority of the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security to disable or destroy threatening drones, which are formally known as unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). But the Biden administration says Congress needs to renew existing authority and expand its powers as the number of registered drones jumps. Those 2018 drone authorities are set to expire in October.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Indonesia Calls For G20 Joint Ministerial Forum To Tackle Food Crisis

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday called for a joint forum involving G20 finance and agriculture ministries to come up with concrete action to tackle growing food insecurity and a looming fertilizer supply crisis. Food insecurity is one of the top issues on the agenda at a G20...
FOOD & DRINKS
International Business Times

EU To Adopt On Friday New Russia Sanctions, Tweaks To Avert Food Shortages - Sources

The European Commission is set to adopt on Friday its seventh package of sanctions against Russia, which will add a ban to the import of Russian gold and tweak existing restrictive measures to avoid hampering food exports, two officials told Reuters. The new measures are considered "a maintenance and alignment...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

G20 Finance Chiefs Meet As Indonesia Warns Of Energy, Food Catastrophe

Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs from top economies met in Indonesia Friday for talks on the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the host warning them failure to tackle energy and food crises would be catastrophic. The two-day meeting on the resort island of Bali...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Oil Rises On Prospects Of Less Aggressive U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices rose on Friday amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, although worries about a recovery in demand capped gains. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 94 cents, or 1.0%, to $100.04 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while WTI crude rose 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $96.41 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

Recession Fears Loom Over U.S. Value Stocks

Fears of a potential economic slowdown are clouding the outlook for value stocks, which have outperformed broader indexes this year in the face of surging inflation and rising interest rates. Value stocks - commonly defined as those trading at a discount on metrics such as book value or price-to-earnings - have typically underperformed their growth counterparts over the past decade, when the S&P 500's gains were driven by tech-focused giants such as Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. That dynamic shifted this year, as the Federal Reserve kicked off its first interest rate-hike cycle since 2018, disproportionately hurting growth stocks, which are more sensitive to higher interest rates. The Russell 1000 value index is down around 13% year-to-date, while the Russell 1000 growth index has fallen about 26%.
STOCKS
International Business Times

North Korea Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding U.S.

North Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday that Ukraine has no right to raise sovereignty issues after joining the United States' "unjust, illegal" actions that breached Pyongyang's sovereignty. North Korea's state media released a statement from the ministry after formally recognising two Russian-backed breakaway self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine as...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Judge In Twitter V. Musk Once Made Rare Ruling: Ordering A Deal To Close

The judge overseeing Twitter Inc's $44 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk has a no-nonsense reputation as well as the distinction of being one of the few jurists who has ever ordered a reluctant buyer to close a U.S. corporate merger. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor or chief...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Oil Rises On Saudi Oil Production Expectations

Oil prices rose on Friday after a U.S. official told Reuters an immediate Saudi oil output boost is not expected, with further support from indications that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates less aggressively than anticipated. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 76 cents, or 0.77%, to...
TRAFFIC

