NEW YORK -- New York City's animal care shelters are overwhelmed with a larger numbers of surrendered animals, and in many cases, the people dropping them off blame inflation and hard financial times.A pet adoption event in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday got some dogs and cats out of the system and into people's home.There were so many cats and kittens to choose from for 6-year-old Maelyn Havens, of Brooklyn, who was inside a mobile pet adoption van in Bay Ridge with parents Duval and Erika."And I love cute cats," Maelyn said.She quickly found the one and named her "Cookie.""She...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO