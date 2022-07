TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a remarkable 48-year run in the broadcasting business, 13′s Ralph Hipp announced Thursday that he will retire. Ralph joined 13 NEWS the first time in April of 1990 to take the reins anchoring 13 NEWS at 10. The veteran anchorman who just marked 30 years of bringing our newscasts into your home, will depart the anchor desk on September 2nd. He first gave retirement some thought more than two years ago.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO