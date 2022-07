Brent Venables persistence has paid off with one of the nation’s top linebackers as Oklahoma picked up a verbal commitment from Lewis Carter on Saturday. “It’s really the people, the place and the environment that I felt there,” Carter told 247Sports when asked why he plans to be a Sooner. “Really, the last couple of days they have been calling and getting in touch a lot with my parents. Me as well. Some of the other coaching staffs, I haven’t really had as much of a connection or communicated like I have with the staff at Oklahoma.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO