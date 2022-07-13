ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car Community Steps Up For Two Orphaned Kids

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpW5W_0geahXKh00

We’re not crying, just something was in our eye…

Far too often, those who don’t really know the gearhead community or who have only had one or two bad interactions accuse enthusiasts of being greedy and materialistic. That’s a lazy accusation to make against anyone whose hobby involves collecting and taking care of something material, but it so often sticks. But stories like this one of car enthusiasts in Alberta, Canada stepping up big time to take care of two kids after their parents were killed shows off the true heart of the hobby we love.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

In a flash, Brent and Nicole Keryluke, parents to a young son and daughter, were killed in a motorcycle accident. That left Brent’s parents to raise their grandchildren who both have hearing problems and require expensive medical care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tyv89_0geahXKh00

With the medical bills piling up, Brent’s parents were forced to part ways with their late son’s beloved 1973 Pontiac Parisienne. That decision was tough considering it was always Brent’s dream to pass the classic car down to his children. Still, their health and well-being came first, so they contacted a local auction company and had the Pontiac listed.

When the car went up on the auction block, the grandparents and grandchildren stood next to the auctioneer who halfway through the auction told the crowd where the money from the sale would go. That changed everything for those bidding on the Pontiac. One man won the car for the final bid of $29,000 but immediately donated the Parisienne back to the auction house. Then another won it at $30,000 and did the same thing. Finally, a man put in the top bid for the car at $20,000 and gave it back to the Keryluke family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290YZZ_0geahXKh00

Ultimately, the grandparents not only were able to keep the Pontiac, they raised over $100,000 after others donated additional money. It was an emotional moment and a shining example of how big of a heart automotive enthusiasts have.

We know this story is from 2018, but it’s too good to not tell and Motorious didn’t exist back then. Plus, with all the strife and malice flying around in the world today, it’s good to remember these touching stories to help remember not everyone is out for blood.

Source: Global News

Comments / 13

my opinion
3d ago

Good to know there good people out there. Hope all is well now since it happened back in 2018.💕

Reply
4
Related
BBC

Torfaen: Two-year-old on life-support after fountain fall

A two-year-old girl is on a life support system after being submerged in a fountain in a park. Grace's mother Hannah Lear, from Torfaen, said her daughter was in a "stable" condition at a specialist unit in Leicester. "She's a very poorly little girl," she added. "Her doctors have told...
ACCIDENTS
Upworthy

Community surprises 8-year-old, who lost mom to brain cancer, with an epic birthday surprise

When Chloe Sexton and her then-7-year-old sister Charlotte lost their mother to brain cancer on April 12 this year, Chloe immediately stepped up to be a parent for her young sibling. "We thought May would be the worst month," she told TODAY Parents. "It's Brain Cancer Awareness Month, it was my mom's birthday, it was my baby's first birthday, and May has always been a special month in our family. We really thought that would be the worst." However, it was July that posed an emotional challenge for the sisters as it was Charlotte's first birthday without their mother, Jennifer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Canada#Classic Car#Vehicles#Pontiac Parisienne
Lefty Graves

Elderly neighbor seeks revenge

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The neighborhood I lived in had an eclectic mix of young and old. While my children were in their teens and early 20s, the neighbors across the street had young toddlers and a grade school-age daughter. The neighbor next to them was a retired Driver's Education teacher with the patience of a saint.
BBC

Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury

A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Rescue team perform CPR on mother elephant after she faints protecting trapped calf

Two veterinarians performed CPR on a large mother elephant who fainted during the rescue of her trapped calf in Thailand.By standing on the elephant’s chest, the vets used their weight to put pressure on the jumbo to wake her up.The mother was protecting her one-year-old calf after it had fallen into a drain hole but became trapped during a panic when rescuers arrived to help.After lifting her body out of the drain, doctors frantically massaged her with their hands and their feet to help her regain consciousness.Both were later returned to the wild.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trapped baby and mum elephant rescued from pit in ThailandNigella Lawson slams ‘mean’ cooking shows as ‘a theatre of cruelty and humiliation’Rebecca Humphries on Millennial Love: ‘Gaslighting is being misused a lot’
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Guardian

Sisters of Gaia Pope: ‘We felt helpless. She felt she wasn’t listened to’

The wonderful memories of Gaia Pope come easily and vividly to her twin, Maya Pope-Sutherland, and older sister Clara Pope-Sutherland. “We never spent a moment apart when we were younger, we were so close, we had a real bond,” Maya, 24, told the Guardian. “There was a spirituality about Gaia. Her name means ‘Mother Earth’ and she felt a connection with the trees, the sky, animals. She was altruistic and caring, a great listener.”
SOCIETY
Motorious

UK Man Daily Drives Classic 1931 Tourer To Work Everyday

Would you daily drive a pre-war classic? Mark Elder does!. The thought of daily driving a collector or classic car doesn’t mean a lot these days, with a lot more people willing to get out and drive than before. However, there is a lot of risk with driving a collectible, mainly being the damage that can happen on the road, how much your insurance would cover in the event of a wreck, and even just being able to find service parts for rare or older classics. However, these things have not stopped Mark Elder from daily driving his 90-year-old classic car to work everyday.
CARS
Motherly

Confession: I envied my husband after the birth of our child

It’s confession time. I envied my husband after our child was born. At first, I felt ashamed to say it—that I was the woman Googling "jealous of husband after baby" and such. But now—after lots of mental unpacking, processing my emotions and talking with my spouse—I’m comfortable admitting it. And honestly, I’m sure I’m not the first woman who has been in this position of feeling envious. From conversations with my married mom friends, I knew I wasn’t alone—but I still felt isolated in my experience.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Brenda Venables: The 40-year mystery of the missing farmer's wife

For 40 years, the disappearance of Brenda Venables had been a mystery in the rural Worcestershire village where she had lived. Finally, her family have some answers after her husband - who was living a double life with his mistress - was found guilty of her murder. Brenda Bolton was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alaska grandma sought after child abandoned in car 2 days

Authorities are searching for the grandmother of a toddler after her 2-year-old grandchild was found alone and abandoned for two days in a locked car on a rural Alaska road.The search for Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, is being concentrated around the community of Healy, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. The car was found abandoned Thursday on Stampede Road, just outside Healy. The child appeared to be in good health and was handed over to the state Office of Children’s Services, the statement said.Officials said evidence in the car indicated that the child and car were abandoned Tuesday,...
HEALY, AK
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy