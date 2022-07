YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Mahoning County held a drive-thru pantry event Friday to help families in need. Boxes of frozen meats, produce, butter and bread provide families with enough food for three to four days. Many of the donations came from the Second Harvest Food Bank. They expect to serve 90 to 100 families.

