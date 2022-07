Nested right in the middle of the Truck Yard in The Colony’s Grandscape District is a museum that showcases one of the most unlikely artistic mediums: toilet seats. Upon entry, guests are greeted with two porcelain pillars of attached toilets. In the foyer is a display of information collection owner and artist Barney Smith, who died just days after the Toilet Seat Art Museum relocated from Alamo City to The Colony in 2019.

THE COLONY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO